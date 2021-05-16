Goh gears up for Europe stint

National cyclist Goh Choon Huat is set to be the first Singaporean to race for a professional team in Europe when he joins Team BikeExchange as a stagiaire for three months from July.

A stagiaire is an amateur cyclist riding temporarily for a professional team. Besides training with the team, Goh will also get opportunities to race in the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain, the Tour of Slovakia and the Tour of Croatia, where he will do "teamwork duties" such as acting as a pacesetter who helps in the team's overall strategy.