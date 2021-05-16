Goh gears up for Europe stint

S'pore cyclist set to blaze a trail with his term with elite team BikeExchange

Goh Choon Huat believes his time in Europe will benefit him and Singapore's chase for medals at the Vietnam SEA Games this year. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CYCLING FEDERATION
Goh Choon Huat believes his time in Europe will benefit him and Singapore's chase for medals at the Vietnam SEA Games this year. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CYCLING FEDERATION
  • Published
    39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

National cyclist Goh Choon Huat is set to be the first Singaporean to race for a professional team in Europe when he joins Team BikeExchange as a stagiaire for three months from July.

A stagiaire is an amateur cyclist riding temporarily for a professional team. Besides training with the team, Goh will also get opportunities to race in the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain, the Tour of Slovakia and the Tour of Croatia, where he will do "teamwork duties" such as acting as a pacesetter who helps in the team's overall strategy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 16, 2021, with the headline 'Goh gears up for Europe stint'. Subscribe
Topics: 