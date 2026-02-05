'God's plan' brings veteran Pulu back to Super Rugby

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Preliminary - Men's Pool C New Zealand v Britain - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Augustine Pulu (NZL) of New Zealand in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Feb 5 - Former New Zealand and Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu believes his unlikely return to Super Rugby at 36 was written long before Moana Pasifika came calling.

Recruited by his old Auckland Blues coach Tana Umaga, the two-test All Black and father-of-five returns to the southern hemisphere competition after spending the last six years in Japan playing for Tokyo-based Hino Red Dolphins.

"It was all in God's plan that this was going to happen," Pulu told New Zealand media on Thursday.

"It was a blessing from the skies to challenge myself once again .... I'm keen to be back now."

Pulu, a former Blues captain under Umaga, adds experience to a rising Moana side who were the big improvers in the competition last year.

The Auckland-based side finished just outside the playoffs with six wins, by far their best season since joining Super Rugby in 2022.

Much of that improvement was driven by captain Ardie Savea but Moana will miss the services of the All Blacks enforcer this year as he takes a sabbatical.

Umaga hopes Pulu, who represented Tonga at the 2023 World Cup in France, can help make up for the loss of Savea's leadership in a team dominated by players with Pacific islands heritage.

"What Ardie did was massive," said Pulu of Savea, the son of Samoan parents.

"It's moved a lot of people in the Pacific and became something a lot of young boys want to play for.

"That’s what got me interested, coming back and giving to my people."

Pulu will be a mentor to younger players on the roster but may have to fight for his place on match-day in a roster featuring four scrumhalves.

"I wouldn’t be coming back if I knew I couldn’t compete. I feel like I still have a lot to give to the game," he said.

"Watching the boys get into their work, I want to be out there." REUTERS