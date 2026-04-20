Godolphin 3YO colts Tentyris and Observer to begin stud duties

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– Two of Godolphin’s dual Group 1-winning colts have run their final races and will take up a place on the Darley stallion roster in late 2026.

On April 20, it was announced that Tentyris and Observer had been retired and would be split among Godolphin’s thoroughbred stallion division, Darley Australia’s two bases.

Tentyris, a three-year-old son of Street Boss who won the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) in spring before a first-up win in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes (1,000m) on Feb 14, will stand at Kelvinside in New South Wales at a fee of A$88,000 (S$80,000).

Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m) and Group 1 Australian Guineas (1,600m) winner Observer, a son of Ghaiyyath, will command A$33,000 a serve at Seymour in Victoria.

“Tentyris and Observer are two of the best from our amazing three-year-old crop,” said Godolphin Australia managing director Andy Makiv.

“This season is a credit to everyone involved, from those on the farms to our people in the office, right through to the trainers and their staff.

“To be so competitive on the racetrack this season and win races like the Coolmore, Lightning, Guineas and Derby is something everyone at Godolphin should be very proud of.”

Tentyris bows out after failing to beat a runner home in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m). In addition to his Group 1 wins, he was a narrow runner-up in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) and won the Group 2 Todman Stakes (1,200m) at two.

The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained colt retires the winner of five from 10 starts.

Observer won five times from 11 starts, with Group 1 placings in the Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) and Rosehill Guineas (2,000m). The three-year-old colt’s success also includes Group 2 wins in the Moonee Valley Vase (2,040m) and Autumn Stakes (1,400m).

His final start for trainer Ciaron Maher came in the Group 1 ATC Australian Derby (2,400m), where he finished fifth behind another Godolphin-owned three-year-old colt, Green Spaces. RACING AND SPORTS