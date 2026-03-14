Go with Turquoise Velocity

Race 1 (1,650m)

9 Meepmeep ran fifth over 1,800m on turf last time and the effort had merit after he had difficulty obtaining clear running from the 200m to the 100m. He is better suited back at this track and trip, and the inside draw is a big boost to his chances.

1 Celestial Harmony gives the impression he can go on with things after he scored straight away for the Brett Crawford stable and has since won a trial heat in good style.

4 Speedy Trident is well-placed from barrier 2 to improve on a last-start 11th. The booking of the in-form James Orman adds interest.

7 Family Fortune can take a step forward on his last-start seventh, where he never got the smoothest of trips from barrier 1, and the booking of Dylan Browne McMonagle catches the eye. A mid-draw is likely to suit him better this time.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Yee Cheong Raider shaped well on stable debut for the Crawford yard, finishing a closing fourth after being ridden quietly from barrier 13. Barrier 2 is a big map swing this time and gives him a far better platform to win.

7 Triumphant Warrior profiles similarly on his second run for the Jamie Richards stable. His first outing for the yard had merit after he went forward from a wide draw, worked early, then only faded late.

9 Majestic Delight is edging close to a win after a narrow miss last start, and another inside draw keeps him well placed to take advantage.

3 Dash slides into Class 5 and that looks his chance, with first-time blinkers added after an acceptable trial in the gear, and barrier 3 sets him up for a clean run.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Malpensa brings strong form into this, coming off a second to Island Buddy where in third place, Conrad Patch won next time. That followed a closing fourth to Hot Delight, another solid reference, and this looks a winnable assignment. Barrier 10 is the query.

1 Crossborderdude has been consistent, winning once and placing three times in his last four runs. He is a progressive John Size type who finds a weaker race than last start.

12 Cirrus Speed jumped only fairly and raced keenly throughout at Happy Valley last time, yet still worked home well into eighth. The switch to Sha Tin’s bigger track can help and he shapes as a knockout chance at odds.

2 Master Phoenix finds a suitable race against debutants and out-of-form runners, while barrier 2 gives him the chance to map well and give himself every chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

4 Happy Brethren made a promising start on debut, finishing fourth in a run that had merit given the first three in running controlled the race, while he was in sixth turning for home.

3 Flying Sniper has had a thorough lead-in with three trials, and Zac Purton has been aboard for the last two. Barrier 2 sets him up for a good run on debut.

1 Nyx Gluck can appreciate the drop back in distance from 1,400m, where a stronger tempo will suit. Barrier 9 likely leaves him midfield or worse, but he can be the one working into it late.

10 Alabama Song covered ground last time and paid for it late, weakening in the straight. Barrier 4 gives him a better map.

Race 5 (1,650m)

4 Forever Folks returns to the all-weather, which is his best surface, after a get-back run-on seventh on turf. Barrier 4 sets him up for a soft run in transit, which can prove decisive in a race as even as this.

5 California Star keeps Purton after last start’s win, but the move from barrier 5 to barrier 12 changes the complexion and may force him to be ridden quieter than last time.

7 Happy Universe comes off back-to-back seconds from wide draws, including to California Star last time, and barrier 5 should allow him to settle closer and get his chance.

13 Firefoot is not a regular winner, one from 25, but he has found his feet since switching to the all-weather, finishing third at his last two. He also did it with merit last time after covering ground wide throughout.

Race 6 (1,000m)

10 Turquoise Velocity bounced back from a below-par second-up run by stepping straight into Class 3 and getting the job done on Feb 14. The winning margin was only a neck, but there was substance in the performance, with over a length back to Sight Hermoso in third and Metro Power in fourth, both winning mid-week at Happy Valley.

5 The Unique Star did early work when sent forward from a wide draw over 1,200m second-up and the tactics appeared to take their toll late. His debut up the straight is the run to lean on, ridden colder before charging late into second despite not having much luck.

6 Together We Value gets Purton back aboard and goes on in first-time blinkers in Hong Kong, headgear that proved effective pre-import.

1 Youthful Spirits is drawn well in barrier 13 on the straight course and will give a sight.

Race 7 (1,400m)

1 Endeared always warrants respect back in Class 4, where his winning form sits. Purton links up for the fifth time, a pairing yet to finish outside the top two.

2 Papaya Brose looks a progressive three-year-old for the Caspar Fownes stable after winning on debut over 1,200m. He steps up to 1,400m second-up and his trial on March 10 was a good piece of work.

7 California Bay has been disappointing not to have won yet, but his recent form has been consistent. Barrier 14 is the obvious query, although the lack of early speed on paper gives him the chance to come across and take up a handy position.

4 Light Years Glory maps for a soft run from barrier 1 and comes off his best effort of the season when runner-up to Amazing Partners.

Race 8 (1,650m)

7 Romantic Thor took a clear step forward when third behind Sky Vino last time, and a good trial since has him primed. Barrier 2 sets him up for the run of the race and he looks ready to win.

5 Sky Vino ran seventh over 2,000m last time but had to cover ground early, then made a mid-race move. There was plenty of merit in the effort. Back to this track and trip can suit, but barrier 12 could ask him to do it the hard way again.

2 Dragon Air Force beat Sky Vino two starts ago, then chased him home last time after settling back and being forced wide without cover for much of the trip. He remains right in the mix.

11 Allcash had no luck at Happy Valley last time when finishing 10th after struggling to find clear running, and a good trial since points to improvement, with the return to the all-weather another plus.

Race 9 (1,400m)



5 Devas Twelve has been looking for a kinder gate since returning to Class 4, forced to jump from barriers 14 and 13 at his last two starts. He has worked early on both occasions and still stuck on without being beaten far. Barrier 3 gives him the chance to settle into a far more economical run.

4 Let’s Have Fun drops in grade and gets Purton taking over, which reads as a clear push towards improvement off a better trial.

2 Run Run Smart has made genuine progress this season, posting two wins from nine, including a solid all-the-way success at this track and trip last time. He followed up with an impressive trial win, but barrier 14 makes the task tougher.

3 Happy Boss can be finishing over the top off a genuine tempo, and his last-start fifth had merit before a good trial since. Barrier 2 sets him up for a clean run in transit.

Race 10 (1,200m)

2 Helene Supafeeling finished off strongly into fourth behind the up-and-coming Hot Delight last time, has trialled very well since, and looks set to rebound.

4 Smart Golf is a progressive four-year-old chasing a third win from five starts, stepping into Class 3 off a strong Class 4 win under top weight, and his tactical speed gives him an edge over several key rivals.

3 Red Sea draws barrier 1 for a sweet run after a promising debut third from barrier 11, when he went forward and only peaked late. Natural improvement can see him take another step.

1 All Out For Six was sent forward from a wide gate last time and simply went too hard, yet still held on well for a close-up fifth behind Emblazon. Barrier 12 is awkward again, but quieter tactics and a truer tempo can allow him to finish into it late.

Race 11 (1,400m)

8 Ghorgan has taken a good step forward since the hood went on and he looks close to breaking through. He chased home the progressive Salon S last time after being held up at the top of the straight, then switching out late and finishing off strongly.

1 Riding Together stole it in front last time when allowed to dictate, and the race shape could again leave him with the chance to control proceedings and give another bold sight.

2 Mighty Masts did not finish off as strongly at the mile last time, so the drop back in distance to 1,400m looks the right move after his earlier slashing sixth behind Emblazon.

7 Fit For Beauty was done no favours by the drop to 1,200m last time, and back up to 1,400m reads as a better set-up for him to settle and finish his race off.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club