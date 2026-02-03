Go with in-form Storm Rider

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Storm Rider (Karis Teetan) returning to scale after landing the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 1. He will be ridden by Hugh Bowman in the Class 2 Blue Pool Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Feb 4.

Race 1 (1,200m)

8 Rainbow Seven makes his first appearance at Happy Valley and finally draws inside, after wide gates in his last two runs. He has been freshened since then and the improvement in his latest trial, when he won his heat in style, has not gone unnoticed. This is wide open, but he gets favours.

2 Great Spirit draws barrier 2 and his form this campaign has been solid, highlighted by a fast-finishing third last start.

1 Good Luck Happy showed promise on debut when beaten a head, then did not back it up second-up when fading to fifth despite a decent run from barrier 1. Zac Purton takes over third-up.

4 Rewarding Buddy is still chasing his first win after nine starts, but three seconds this season show he is close, and this even field looks within reach.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Fatal Blow finally lands an inside gate in barrier 3 after drawing 10 in three straight runs since returning to Class 4. He has still been running well, despite the tough maps, and this is the big change he has been looking for to be right back in winning calculations.

6 Jolly Companion draws well again as he chases back-to-back wins. He is well exposed and his form this season has been consistent. The map gives him every chance to be there again.

2 Victor The Rapid is another who can appreciate a kinder gate after mid-to-wide draws in three runs since dropping back to Class 4. His efforts have been sound with get-back rides and a closer run in transit would be a better scenario.

4 Giant Ballon gets the Purton factor, but barrier 11 is the hurdle. He is trending the right way, though.

Race 3 (1,650m)

8 Silvery Breeze steps into Class 2 but drops in the weights. After breaking through with an overdue win over this track and trip two runs ago, he then drew barrier 12, settled back, and still ran on strongly to finish second. The map is kinder in a tougher contest and he still has plenty in hand.

3 Huge Wave lost no admirers when finishing second in the January Cup over 1,800m. The step back in trip is ideal.

2 Helene Feeling has come up well this season and has climbed to a career-high 103 rating after back-to-back wins, then a solid third in the January Cup from barrier 12. He is right in the mix again.

5 New Forest is an intriguing runner as he switches to turf, but the speed map sees him giving a sight.

Race 4 (1,800m)

4 Hakka Radiance has climbed sharply in the ratings after three wins from six starts, but the conditions still suit. Barrier 1 gives him the right map in a race that does not show much speed on paper.

1 Young Bravo caused an upset two runs ago on this track and trip, then could not repeat it next time at Sha Tin. The form reads well and the switch back to Happy Valley suits.

3 Amazing Gaze is edging closer to a win after a couple of placings from six starts. Purton sticking is a positive.

5 Ocean Impact resumes for the first time since November, when he beat Hakka Radiance, and he has had a minor vet issue since. He has trialled well for the return and commands respect.

Race 5 (1,650m)

6 Sure Joyful has been up against it since returning to Class 4, drawing wide in three runs, resulting in poor trips. He did his best work late last time and barrier 2 is the map upgrade he has been looking for.

4 Forza Toro draws barrier 1 after gates 12 and 13 in his last two starts. His last outing was his first look at Class 4 and he was ridden quiet before finishing strongly into third. He looks ready to go on with it.

8 Stormi maps for a good run from barrier 3 as he chases back-to-back wins. He led all the way last start in a slow race.

10 Incanto Star is trending the right way with back-to-back placings on this track and trip since switching to the City track.

Race 6 (1,000m)

11 Pi Legend has worked hard on pace from wide draws in two Sha Tin runs over 1,200m, yet he has not been beaten far. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to settle with cover, conserve energy and make his presence felt late.

5 Candlelight Dinner won impressively on this track and trip two runs ago, then was unsuited over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He has trialled well and this set-up gives him the chance to bounce back.

3 Love Together is a 3YO building a handy record, breaking through at his fourth start in the city last time. The speed map looks stronger than average and that can play right into his hands again.

4 Eternal Fortune is coming on with each run in this preparation. He is fifth-up, arriving off a third behind Love Together, which keeps him in the mix.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Wonder Kit is a throw at the stumps, but he is back to a winnable mark. Barrier 3 is key after outside gates in his last three runs and the conditions are far kinder.

12 Endeared rarely draws well, so barrier 1 catches the eye, and the drop back in trip can suit too. He will be at a price, but John Size’s runners cannot be ignored.

9 California Blitz should find a good rhythm on speed from his draw, either leading or sitting in the first few. He passed his first Class 3 test when sticking on for third.

8 Friends Of Shajing is coming to form, running second two starts ago after covering ground before a fair fourth last time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 Storm Rider is thriving this season, winning three of six. He had the run of the race from barrier 1 last time, and barrier 2 gives him another ideal scenario where he remains the one to beat.

6 Brave Star draws barrier 1 and that is a big plus for a runner who finished well in third behind Storm Rider last time.

12 All Out For Six makes his local debut against seasoned Class 2 horses, which is a proper test, but the trials have been sound. At 116lb (52.6kg) and from barrier 4, he gets his chance to figure for the Mark Newnham stable.

8 Regal Gem chased home Storm Rider last time after a poor trip, but barrier 12 turns it into another tough task. He will need breaks at the right time, though his finish can still take him a long way.

Race 9 (1,650m)

5 Corleone gets another look after finishing second in his first Class 3 test, where the trip was muddied in a messy sort of race. He did well under the circumstances and barrier 3 gives him the platform for a cleaner run and a chance to atone.

10 Lo Pan Spirit came out of the same race when seventh after being three-wide early, then making a mid-race move. He finally draws inside, which changes the picture and gives him a chance to cause an upset at a price.

11 Allcash will appreciate a genuine tempo and his form this season has lifted, with a win and three thirds from five starts.

2 Mr Ascendency returns to Class 3 for the first time since 2022. His recent form is poor, but barriers have not helped, and a mid-draw makes him a knockout chance at odds.