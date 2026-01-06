Go with Crystal Powerful

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Crystal Powerful (Andrea Atzeni) lunging strongly on the line to claim the Class 4 Japan Racing Association Trophy (1,000m) in his latest win at Happy Valley on April 2. The Cody Mo-trained six-year-old son of Exceed And Excel will reunite with Atzeni in the Class 4 Jackson Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Jan 7.

Race 1 (1,800m)

2 Perfect Pairing returns on the six-day turnaround for the John Size stable, which is running hot, and he drops back to Class 5, which is key to his chances. Although the shorter trip is the query, the set-up looks ideal.

3 Storm Runner keeps doing plenty right without breaking through, posting four placings from five runs this season to take his record to seven placings from 15 starts, albeit still no win. Eventually, everything will fall into place for him to land a blow.

7 Beauty Missile has not disgraced himself since the switch to the Brett Crawford stable. He can get a kinder run, which lifts his chances on a third look at Class 5.

5 Super Sicario is up against it from the wide draw, but, if he lands in a conducive spot, he is not without a chance on his third run in the cellar grade.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Run Run Smart can find the top easily from barrier 1 under Zac Purton and make his own luck. Those tactics worked three runs back and he was collared only late for third last time when trying the same again. He looks hard to run down.

6 Loving Vibes should not be far off the speed either from barrier 2. His two runs in blinkers since they went on have hinted another win is not far away.

7 Lakeshore Hero scored two starts ago. Then he had the widest stall to overcome, was eased back to find cover and still closed strongly late for fifth last time.

9 Amazing Kid comes off his first win at the eighth attempt. With the penny seeming to have dropped, he can go on with it, especially with barrier 4 providing another good map set-up.

Race 3 (1,650m)

12 Ace War keeps threatening a win, three placings from five for the term, all over this track and trip. He is close and, with Purton now in the saddle, he is ready to strike.

2 The Azure is due some luck and, if things fall into place, he looks ready to win. He was last seen six lengths away in ninth, but a mid-race check and being badly held up late never gave him a true shot.

4 Prestige Ricky also comes through a luckless run. He settled well back from barrier 12 before finishing held up over the concluding stages, which has been the tale of his last three.

10 Golden Brilliant is a bit of a throw at the stumps, unplaced in five starts and largely unwanted in the betting. However, his last start was a big improvement when wearing blinkers for the first time, and Caspar Fownes stepping him up in trip looks a fair move.

Race 4 (1,200m)

10 Crystal Powerful gets the obvious boost of barrier 1, which should allow him to park in the right spot after working in overdrive from barrier 11 last time. He has yet to feature in four runs this term, yet this looks his best set-up so far.

7 Ace Power comes into this off a fast-finishing third after stepping away from barrier 10, so he should enjoy the kinder draw, as well as having Purton in the saddle.

1 Fatal Blow has again drawn barrier 10, after striking it in both runs since returning to Class 4 and he has not been beaten far despite tough trips. The map once again looks tricky, but he is capable.

2 Fortune Whiskey bounced back to form when returning to his preferred track and trip last time. He can run to his rating again, which he tends to do.

Race 5 (1,650m)

10 Quick Contribution had a poor trip last start, yet still checked in fourth. That effort was better than it reads at face value and, after being costly at the head of the market in his last two, he still warrants another chance.

5 Bull Attitude returns to Happy Valley off a closing eighth over 1,400m at Sha Tin and the rise in trip is a plus. He went down a neck in second three runs ago, before tactics went awry next time when ridden too close to the speed.

9 Superb Guy gets the gun run from barrier 1 in a race that does not look to have much speed. This gives him an edge and a chance to build on an encouraging last-start third.

2 Nearly Fine can bounce back at any time in this grade, and the return to 1,650m may be what he has been looking for.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Straight To Glory looks well suited on his first look at Happy Valley, arriving off a series of good runs in stronger Sha Tin races. Those placings behind Bulb General and Robot Lucky Star are formlines worth noting.

2 Flying Wrote is the in-form runner, a win and two seconds from three runs this season, and his map looks ideal from barrier 4.

3 Tactical Command draws nicely in barrier 2 on his second look back in Class 4, the same gate he won from five runs ago. A similar set-up gives him every chance.

4 Victor The Rapid can strike at any time in this class, as shown two runs back when third on the return, while last time, he was simply too far back after a wide draw. A kinder barrier and an in-form Maxime Guyon staying aboard add to his cause.

Race 7 (1,000m)

9 Love Together is better than his last-start sixth. He was wiped out at the start and never got into the race early, before a late surge and beaten only three lengths. He gets another look, especially from barrier 2.

2 Horsepower is better suited back at Happy Valley after two Sha Tin runs that did not play to his strengths. He is quirky, but the track and trip are ideal and Purton back on is a tick.

5 Eternal Fortune had plenty go wrong last time, covering extra ground and still sticking on for fifth. A cleaner run from barrier 3 can see him right in the finish.

1 Harmony N Blessed has been flat in stronger races. But this is a softer set-up and he has the right form for it, having beaten Eternal Fortune the last time he was in this grade.

Race 8 (1,200m)

10 Perfect General did not disgrace himself at his first try in Class 3. He drew wide, settled quieter than in his previous win, before closing strongly in fourth. Barrier 2 is the map upgrade that can put him right on the doorstep.

12 My Day My Way resumed off a lengthy layoff from barrier 12 and the rider kept him out of trouble, but he rattled home in eighth and that finish did not go unnoticed. He has since trialled well.

9 Refusetobeenglish has improved across four runs this season and his last-start ninth was better than it looks, after he never saw daylight at a key stage late. Barrier 1 gives him every chance and lift.

2 Spicy Gold rarely runs a bad race, and he keeps finding the line strongly. He is a safe inclusion in a race like this for multiples.

Race 9 (1,650m)

3 King Lotus comes off back-to-back seconds in two tries at this trip since stepping up from 1,200m. He did plenty of work from a wide gate last time, beaten under a length, and barrier 6 this time ensures he has less early work to do.

7 Corleone puts his unbeaten record for the season on the line rising in class, which he should handle if he keeps trending the right way. He gets the right sort of run from barrier 4 to measure up.

2 Loch Tay surprised at big odds second-up and, while he did not back it up last time, he clipped heels in the run and also raced too wide. A quiet trial between runs reads well and he can improve.

9 Romantic Laos has not had much going his way this season. But conditions suit and barrier 1 can finally give him the run he needs to turn in his best effort yet.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club