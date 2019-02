SINGAPORE - The triathletes and basketballers are in town to promote the Super League Triathlon that takes place at Sentosa this weekend and the Harlem Globetrotters' 2019 Fan Powered World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 5.

Turning the space around the Merlion Park into a basketball court on Wednesday (Feb 20), two Globetrotters and four triathletes showed off a glimpse of the skills and stunts that will delight fans at their respective events.