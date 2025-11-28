Global equine elite set for strongest Dubai Carnival yet

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

he Jamie Osborne-trained Heart Of Honor getting an early taste of success at the 2025 Dubai Racing Carnival when victorious in the Nakheel Stakes (1,600m) at Meydan on Nov 21. He was ridden by Osborne's daughter Saffie.

- More than 300 horses from 19 countries have applied for the 2025-26 Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan Racecourse.

The Carnival, which spans 16 weeks of racing and officially got underway on Nov 7, has already welcomed horses from the UK, Denmark and Norway and some exciting additions arrive over the next few weeks.

Group 1-winning British trainer Jamie Osborne was among the first to arrive, his team including Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) second and Grade 1 Preakness Stakes (1,900m) fifth Heart Of Honor, who has already visited the Meydan winner’s circle after he trounced his rivals with a 7¼-length romp in a mile prep race on Nov 21.

Saffie Osborne was in the irons to set the tone for the successful father-daughter combination at their latest desert raid.

Scandinavian 13-time champion trainer Niels Petersen has brought 11 horses from his base in Norway, including Norsk Derby (2,400m) winner War Socks.

Czech trainer Miroslav Nieslanik, best known for the globetrotting exploits of sprinter Ponntos, has returned with that horse and five others, while Denmark’s Veronika Jandova is already installed with seven, including Hans Andersen, winner of a Listed race on his return from Dubai last season.

Newmarket-based trainer Phil Spencer and his main backer Phil Cunningham signalled their Dubai intentions early on and they have a team of 10 under their Rebel Racing banner.

They include Stewards’ Cup (1,200m) winner Two Tribes at Goodwood and Ayr Gold Cup (1,200m) hero Run Boy Run.

The Carnival runs until March, leading into the 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28, and many trainers are targeting later meetings.

Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) third (to Romantic Warrior) Holloway Boy is set to be part of a five-strong team for British trainer Karl Burke, while Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (3,200m) third Epic Poet returns for David O’Meara.

Witness Stand, winner of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes (1,400m) for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, is a likely runner at Meydan in 2026.

High-class sprinter Mitbaahy is an accepted runner for Charles Hills, while Audience, surprise winner of the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes (1,600m) in 2024, will visit Dubai for a second time for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

“We are delighted to have acceptors for the Carnival from so many different countries,” commented Erwan Charpy, head of department of racing operations and international relations for Dubai Racing Club.

“This further underlines the position of Dubai as the centre of the racing world and is a compliment to both our facilities and our racing programme, both of which continue to evolve.

“We are excited about welcoming so many Group 1 winners and high-class horses to Dubai over the next few weeks and wish everyone the best of luck with their planning and travel.”

Meydan Racecourse races three times in December, on 5, 12 and 19, all Fridays, culminating in Festive Friday (Dec 19) which hosts two thoroughbred Group 2s, the Al Maktoum Mile (1,600m) and the Al Rashidiya (1,800m).

DUBAI RACING CLUB