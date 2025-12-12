Gladatorian drawn to take centre stage again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) CHAMPAGNE CASTLE ran a great race on debut behind her stablemate Querari Dancer on Nov 22. She will improve tremendously from that run, watch her close.

(7) FYFIELD LEGEND ran a cracker on debut in the same race as Champagne Castle last time. He finished just under three lengths behind the winner on that occasion. Will relish the extra 200m.

(4) OMKHULU BOSS can be followed.

(3) THAT’S A GIMME is another one to watch.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) GALLIC KING ran a terrific third to Foudre at Kenilworth on Nov 19. This is the right race for him to exit the maiden ranks.

(2) ROCKANROLLIN has been rested for 77 days. He ran a nice third to Coco’s Hero at Durbanville on Sept 27. Drops in trip.

(1) THESHOWMUSTGOON has run two excellent races in succession. He wants a bit further, but he will be doing some good work late.

(6) SKY ROCKET is a first timer with potential.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) CHURCHILLIAN was unlucky behind Demanding Dave first-up on Nov 15. Even with the big weight, he will go close to winning.

(3) SPIRIT ran a fair race in the Listed Sophomore Sprint on Nov 22. He was beaten just over four lengths by Green Gateway. Richard Fourie has been booked to ride.

(8) MAURITIUS KESTREL travelled powerfully in his last start behind Pomp It Up on Nov 22. He has dropped in the ratings and will be doing some good work late.

(1) NIGHTRAIN was gelded on Nov 4. He was beaten just under six lengths by One Liner on Nov 2. If the gelding has helped, he will be competitive on his best form.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(8) SWIATEK finished like a train in her last start behind Double Grand Slam on Nov 22. No weight on her back, steps up to 1,800m. Go close to winning.

(9) RED PALACE ran a great race behind Legal Counsel at Kenilworth on Nov 8. If she gets some luck in running from a wide draw, she will be competitive.

(5) RAINBOW LORIKEET stayed on well for fourth in the same race as Swiatek on Nov 22. She will improve going into this race.

(4) LITTLE SUZIE needed her last run badly on Nov 19. The step-up in trip will help her chances.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) THE US OF A quickened up like a smart sprinter to win a good race at Kenilworth on Nov 2. Fourie stays on. He will be thundering home late.

(1) OUTLAW KING led from start to finish to win a terrific race at Durbanville on Oct 18. Include him into all bets, he will be right there in the finish.

(16) MEU CAPITANO has been rested for 272 days. He never runs a bad race; jockey Andrew Fortune has been booked. If he does not need the run badly, he will be among the places.

(3) MAI SENSATION won a good race on Nov 22. If she can bring that performance to the track again, she could sneak into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) GLADATORIAN was all heart to win a super race over 1,200m at Greyville on Nov 7. He will love the 1,600m trip at Kenilworth. From a neat draw, he will go close.

(3) THE REAL PRINCE has been rested for 139 days. He moved up like a winner in the Grade 1 Champions Cup at Greyville on July 27. He will be right there in the finish.

(9) GARRIX was beaten just over four lengths by Legal Counsel on Nov 8 at his first-up run. If he bounces back to his best form, he will run a cracker.

(6) MON PETIT CHERIE won a cheeky race up the straight at Kenilworth on Nov 26. She is packed with class and ability.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) GIMMIE RULES won well at Kenilworth on Nov 15. He will be motoring home late.

(4) JAN VAN GOYEN was touched off at his first-up run in the Grade 2 Dingaans at Turffontein on Nov 29. If he has tightened up, he will go very close to winning.

(10) RANDOLPH HEARST came from stone last to run a great second in the Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup on Nov 22. Include him into all bets.

(7) HAPPY VERSE had absolutely no luck behind Good For You last time. He could be the value horse.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(5) REGULATION sprinted away from his field impressively on Nov 22. On that run, with no weight on his back, he will go very close to winning again.

(1) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN has been rested for 77 days. He was given a great ride by jockey Muzi Yeni at Durbanville on Sept 27. From a good draw and with no weight on his back, he is a serious runner in this race.

(6) MAJOR MASTER quickened up beautifully to win a good race on Dec 3. He will be doing some good work late.

(3) ZEITZ ran fourth behind Legal Counsel last time. He got going only when the race was over. Blinkers off, steps up in trip to 1,800m, watch for sharp improvement.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) MENTE ET MANU ran a lovely fourth to Chasingtherainbow on Nov 10. Fourie sticks with the gelding. From a neat draw, he will go close to winning.

(4) KING’S QUEST ran a fair race behind Coco’s Hero on Nov 15. He should love the drop in trip to 1,600m.

(6) MARCUS AURELIUS won going away at the line last time on Nov 10. Even though he has gone up in the ratings, he is improving.

(7) GALLIC VICTOR is much better than his last run. The drop in trip could be key for this colt.