Give Trump My Queen her crown

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(9) GILDED BUTTERFLY was not strongly fancied on debut but finished a close second. She should relish the extra distance. (1) COURANTE is consistent. She will not go down without a fight. (10) SUN DROP is looking to improve over the longer distance. (2) AZUCAR is looking for the quartet money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) LEESON should have a big chance to escape the maidens after two seconds and a longer trip. (1) TABEBUIA is on the up and should make his presence felt. (3) SEA OF GALILEE should see out the extra journey. Chance. (5) JAIPUR JEWEL, (6) HAROLD THE DUKE and (8) GIMME A DREAM could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) POTTINGER is peaking. He should go one better. (6) VICEROY has shown improvement with blinkers. (1) FIRE LORD could be third-time lucky after finishing second in his last two starts. (14) PINKY LEVINE and (13) MISS OTIS are receiving a 3kg gender allowance. Watch them.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) CASTLETOWN has done well in the features and gets the nod. (7) CARALLUMA is well in and could win fresh. (8) ELUSIVE CURRENT is running well. She should be there. (1) CAPTAIN LANNISTER and (3) CASTLE OF GLASS cannot be discounted.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(3) HOTCHIWITCHI was flying late after a rest and will come on. (1) MCKENNA SKYE was run out of it late last time. She should have no problem with the track. (6) ROHA needed her last outing. She should strip fitter and could get into the mix. (2) FLORENTINE enjoys this track and could double up.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) TRUMP MY QUEEN was given a lengthy break after winning second-up but did well to get a close second. She could resume winning ways. (1) SHINING ARMOUR and stablemate (2) GRIMALDI disappointed last time but are a lot better. They could get back on track. (6) BEY SUYAY is back over his preferred trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) SUPREME WARRIOR never travelled well in the Guineas last time despite being supported. Deserves another chance. (3) LITIGATION is holding form. He should not be far behind. (4) FISHER KING is looking to improve. (1) OCEAN WARRIOR races as a gelding for the first time. Respect.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) MAJESTIC MOZART is in form. He is looking for a hat-trick. (2) SECOND BASE was not disgraced in the Met last time but is back on home ground. (9) REUNION is receiving a lot of weight from his rivals. He could go all the way again. (3) ZILLZAAL and (5) SHANGO have ability.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) ZANETTO shows plenty of early speed. Although bred for further, she could pull it off. (1) CORVETTE CAPTAIN won well after a rest and could double up over this track and trip. (3) TALLINN, (4) EXCELLARATOR, (5) LIFE GOES ON, (6) LOOKING HOT, (9) SABRINA FAIRCHILD and (11) FREEDOM DANCER are capable of scoring on their day.