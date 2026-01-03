Gimmie Rules will be hard to get past on current form

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) PROTECTOR OF PEACE went close last time and is confidently selected to get it all right this time.

(2) TREETOPS ran a fair race on debut and, with natural improvement, can get a lot closer.

(9) THESHOWMUSTGOON is never far from the action and should be very competitive.

(10) PERFECT IMPACT can be forgiven for the last run and included in the quartet.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) PUSHING LIMITS is in winning form, having won two out of his last three races. There is no reason why she cannot follow up. Andrew Fortune sticks with the ride.

(6) WHIRLWIND obliged at the second time of asking and he could end up being way better than an MR 78. He must be respected and included.

(5) CARIBBEAN GOLD is lightly raced and has each-way claims.

(3) COUNTRY TIME as is in solid form and is as usual a live chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) MERCENARY is lightly tried and has not been far off. With any amount of improvement to possibly come, could be the value mount. Win chance.

(5) SUGAR DADDY has good form, caught the eye last time and should go close.

(8) WALOYO YAMONI has a bright place chance and (7) BLIZZARDBOY is a must for the quartet.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(8) ERIC LIDDELL ran an absolute cracker last time when nearly getting it all right. He could be tough to beat this time.

(7) PHANTOM MAN has placed twice from four starts and should win soon, but looks more of a place chance in this.

(1) FORT LIAM and (5) FREQUENT TRAVELLER are natural inclusions for trifectas and quartets.

Race 5 (2,500m)

(1) SPIRIT OF LEVANA is a tad off form but has shown ability and talent before. Her penultimate run was fair enough to warrant each-way claims. She has come down in the ratings a lot.

(10) TOTHEMOONANDBACK caught the eye last time; Fortune now rides and can go one better.

(3) GENTLEMAN JOE is taking time for the next win but showed last time that the time is near. Bright chance.

(6) FAST AND FREE is one for the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) FOUDRE won his maiden well after a rest and could end up being anything. He can be followed.

(5) BLIND DATE is holding form and has each-way claims.

(4) UNITED FRONT ran a better race last time and can pop up – respect and include.

(3) GIVE IT LALDY might have more to offer – watch.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(2) GIMMIE RULES ran well behind Jan Van Goyen last time and has solid overall form. Win choice and possible banker.

(9) ARDABIL got up to win a gutsy race last time and needs to be taken seriously again.

(4) GALLIC DREAM has solid form and a solid chance. He is one for the shortlist.

(5) CAPTAIN WEST can finish in the first four.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(6) KATTEKWAADKWADRAAD was narrowly beaten last time, is lightly raced and must be taken seriously for the win.

(10) JOU LEKKER DING nearly caused an upset at 50/1 last time and, if confirming that sudden improvement, could earn again.

(11) MIGHTY MARY is way better that her last run suggests and can place.

(8) LA LANDONNE has bright claims on her good penultimate effort.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) MORFELIHA showed ability when nearly winning out of the maidens and has been selected as the first choice.

(2) FLYING SOUTH has each-way claims.

(13) IM THE BUZZ is the place value and (11) BLACK PATH always has a chance and can never be dismissed from any bets.