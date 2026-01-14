Gimmethegoodlife will be hard to resist

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,600m)

This will not take much winning, so (5) INDIAN SPICE need not improve a great deal on what he has shown to land the spoils.

(8) SAMUEL SHARPE will know more about it after an encouraging debut and subsequent gelding, so he could fight out the finish.

(2) GIFT OF ROYAL and (3) JABBERWOCKY complete the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) QUICKFREEZE finished second on debut ahead of (1) SKY PILOT and could go one better with natural improvement.

(4) QUEVANO has the form and experience to be competitive, though newcomer (6) SOSORU could also play a leading role, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) ANAHITA has been costly to follow over further, but this shorter trip could be more to her liking.

However, a bigger threat will likely come from well-bred newcomer (9) GIMMESUMLUV.

(1) PRECOCIOUS and (8) ELEGANT EDGE have shown enough to keep the selection honest. Not without claims.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(4) CARTAGENA showed her form and well-being when winning over this trip last time and a five-point penalty is not likely to prevent another forward showing.

(1) LAVA LAMP is better than her last start and her rider’s 4kg allowance will help.

(2) ARLINGTON ACTION and (3) CHABAL are also capable stayers with the means to have a say in the outcome.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(7) PALACE ATTACK, (11) BELLEROPHON and (12) LITTLEMISSSPLENDID are closely matched on recent form and there should not be much separating the trio on these terms.

(8) TITANS OF WAR is in good form and likely to aquit himself competitively too.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE and (3) LEAD THE CHARGE are closely matched on recent form over 1,000m. Both are equally adept over this extended trip, so should be competitive.

Hat-trick seeking (7) ROCKAROUNDTHECLOCK has more to do at this level but is progressive, while hard-knocker (2) BLACK EGRET is dangerous to discount with alumites refitted.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) ESQUEVELLE was narrowly beaten in a similar contest last time and a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark under a 4kg claimer should suffice.

(4) RAFA BAY and (5) ANTONIO GAUDI arrive in good form and will likely play leading roles too.

(3) ENSUING also has the means to make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) WINDS OF CHANGE is weighted to win but untried over this extended trip. He is closely related to Grade 1 performers over 2,000m, so this distance could be within his compass.

Recently gelded (6) KING HARALD and last-start winner (8) VAMANOS have no issues over this trip, so will make life difficult for the selection.

(3) CLEVER TREVOR has earning potential too.

Race 9 (1,600m)

Hard-knocker (1) AZALEAS FOR ALL and (2) NKWENKWEZI have the form and experience at this level that stand them in good stead.

Younger fillies (6) AQUARIUS and (3) OPEN SESAME remain open to improvement but have shown enough to be competitive.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(9) MY LUCKY CHARM won his only appearance over this distance, so he ought to capitalise on this ease in grade and rating drop.

(2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE, (5) EIFFEL TOWER and (7) PRINCE OF KILDARE are all older hard-knockers with the form and experience at this level to pose a threat.