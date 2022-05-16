Gimme A Prince is back to play his role again

RACE 1 ( 1,600M)

(1) LUNAR ECLIPSE won a nice race from the front last time. She can repeat if allowed to make her own pace again. She has the best draw.

(7) MEL'S PRINCESS and a few others can go to the front to challenge Lunar Eclipse and make the pace hot. This could suit (4) RAIN WEAR, who has found her niche and can complete a hat-trick of wins.

(10) DEMIGOD has run two good races in a row out of the maidens. But she has a bit of a task from a wide draw.

(8) OWLETTE impressed in her penultimate start with a victory, but battled to finish fourth subsequently. She had issues and could be over them now. Watch out.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) MR MOLONY was in good form before a rest, winning two in a row. He beat (7) PATRONAGE and (5) FLYING PETER by more than three lengths but is only 1.5kg worse off with Patronage and 2.5kg with Flying Peter, so could still have the edge. Flying Peter has fitness on his side and should make a race of it.

The biggest threat could come from (4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE, who has been a bit unlucky not to land another winner's cheque. He has dropped in the ratings and has run well fresh from a rest.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

An exciting race with the promising (7) GIMME A PRINCE returning after 11 months. He was most impressive in his debut win as a juvenile but did not look comfortable in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion second-up. He could be anything as a three-year-old.

(6) SILVANO'S TIMER is weighted to go close. He ran a very decent race on the Poly from a wide draw on debut and could relish a return to the synthetic track.

(1) NEVER ENDING RAIN has shown class. He ran a fair local debut on the turf at this venue. He could be hard to catch from Gate 1.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) REX UNION is holding form. He has won on the Poly, so this could be the right race for him.

(2) MOTOWN MAGIC showed up well after a rest in his first run on the Poly. He can only improve.

(3) SUNDAY ISLAND brings fair form from the Cape and could be anything on the Poly first-up. He also appears better over 2,000m.

(7) EARL flew home on his Poly debut. He knows the track now and can get his timing right. Two of (1) FIGHT SONG's three victories have come on the Poly. He has the class to carry the top weight to victory.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

The well-bred (5) POWER RANGER has not risen through the ranks as his pedigree might have suggested. But he has shown good pace on the Highveld and could enjoy the Polytrack.

(3) NAPOLEON turned in a fair performance on his Poly debut, despite not having had a decent draw. He should do well from the good gate.

(1) QUEUE WING made good progress at Scottsville last time. He has pole position but will need to get going sooner to win.

(8) COUNT MARSH may have gone too fast in front last time and can improve.

(4) BUGSY MALONE has plenty ability but needs to find form.

RACE 6 (1.600M)

(1) TRIPLE DECKER is coming into the KwaZulu-Natal lower division handicap ranks in winning form. He has improved with maturity and could make a winning Poly and handicap debut from Gate 1.

(7) VALENCIA is also carrying a light weight and is in good form. He can finally win on the Poly, as he looks well placed.

(5) DON'T TOUCH ME is not too consistent but may have chased a fast pace last time. That run may not be a true reflection of his ability. He can bounce back.

(6) CATCH THE TUNE has yet to win on the Poly but is a three-year-old that looks a bit better than his one win from 12 starts.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) DANILO DANILOVITCH has come to form after being gelded. If taking to the Poly, he could visit the winner's enclosure.

(3) SPANISH BOY has been a bit costly to follow but has been running on fast surfaces. He could enjoy this track and trip.

Another with Highveld form, (1) GOLIATH HERON has done well on the surface. He has secured Gate 1, so must be taken seriously.

(7) WINTER FLIGHT had traffic problems last time and ran a bit below expectations. He could bounce back.

The rested (4) AQUA BOLT is an enigma. He has the potential to take on the best it seems. Watch out.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) THE TINKERMAN took a few runs to win his maiden in the Western Cape. But he won well enough to suggest he has ability. Having matured, he could enjoy the Polytrack and has a plum draw to boot.

(1) HIGHER PURPOSE was consistent before a rest. Having needed his last run, he could have come on in leaps and bounds. He has the best draw.

(9) HIPPOCRATES was finally dropped in distance and ran a much-improved race. This slightly longer trip should not pose a problem but he has drawn wide.

(10) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE, (11) TWO OF US and (12) BERNIE'S DREAM are capable but have drawn wider.