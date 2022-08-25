Gilt-edged shot at record for Stewart

Ronnie Stewart will be a busy man with a near-full book of rides on Sunday, but the one he is pinning the highest hopes on is without a doubt Prosperous Return.

Michael Clements' last-start winner is likely to start favourite in the $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,400m at Kranji, even if stable companions Tiger Roar and Top Knight, as well as topweight Mr Malek, make for a higher-class of opposition.

"Prosperous Return is clearly my best chance," said Stewart.

"For sure, he's up in class and taking on some of the big boys, but he's well in at the weights. To do what he did, he has shown he's capable of measuring up.

"He's drawn good (three), which always helps. He has trialled nicely for me last week, he's going well."

On a loose rein throughout, the six-time winner sauntered in for a one-length second to stablemate Muraahib at last Thursday's trials.

"He was very controlled. It's hard to say if he has improved, but he has definitely maintained his form," said Stewart.

"Michael's boys usually take care of his gallops.

"So I don't really have a good guide on how he's doing. But, from the reports I got, he worked well during the week."

Stewart hit it off instantly with Prosperous Return at their very first pairing in a Kranji Stakes B race over 1,400m on July 2.

The promising Tivic Stable-owned galloper was resuming after a three-month bleeding ban.

The market usually steers clear of such risky first-up propositions, but good horses do not read the script or the odds.

Held in a rearward spot, the Fighting Sun five-year-old strode upfront once he was peeled out for his run at the 350m. Ring-rustiness did kick in late, but he valiantly repelled the charges from his dead-heating stablemates Quarter Back and Spirit Of Big Bang by a neck.

First impressions always count, and Stewart knew he had done his chances of staying on towards more lucrative targets, no harm.

He got the call-up only when the one tipped to be Prosperous Return's regular partner this campaign, Manoel Nunes, was hurt and sidelined after a horror race fall in June. The Brazilian's return to the saddle is, however, imminent.

"At this stage, I understand I will be riding Prosperous Return in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, which is in six weeks' time (Oct 15)," said the Australian jockey.

"But let's see how he goes this Sunday to have a better idea."

Should the stars align, Stewart may well rewrite the record books in November as the one and only four-time winning jockey of the Singapore Gold Cup. He is current tied with fellow Australians Tommy Farthing and Alan Trevena on three.

"The Singapore Gold Cup is obviously his main goal," said Stewart.

"When I won the Gold Cup with El Dorado (2008, 2009 and 2011), it was over 2,200m and it was a different ball game.

"El Dorado was a proven stayer and Hideyuki Takaoka built him up towards that race.

"Prosperous Return is different and not fully tuned up. But, if he continues the way he's going, for sure, he should be able to run out a strong 2,000m, but you never know with bleeders."

After a slow start to his new Singapore stint 11 years after his last full-time contract, Stewart, 38, has chalked up winners at a steady rate.

He sits in ninth spot on 15 winners, a score which he hopes to improve on Sunday, even if the other 10 rides are nothing too earth-shattering.

"My other rides are not exactly top chances, but Global Spirit won well for me at his last start," he said.

"It's hard to tell with those low-rated horses, they tend to struggle over the line. But, with some luck, some of them can string a couple of wins together.

"Billy Elliot missed the start last time. He deserves another look."