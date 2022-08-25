Gillian Anne is hard to beat if on song in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN has been a disappointment to punters but one can ignore her last run. If allowed to stride, she is overdue for a win and is the one to beat. (2) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE has shown a liking for the Polytrack and should be right there at the finish once again. (3) BACK TO FORMENTERA has some fair form and is clearly not out of it but is more likely to place than to actually win it. (6) WONDER WOMAN is a battling type who pops up in a place every now and then. (4) GIRL SCOUT could be the surprise package over this distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

A competitive-looking race. (1) GILLIAN ANNE does not always show her best side but when in the mood, she can win. (2) MISS NIBBLES, her stable companion, did not show her best last time out but is quite capable of winning over this course and distance. (4) AFTERNOON TEA is probably better on the turf but cannot be dismissed away easily. (5) SAVANNAH WINTER was a disappointment on the turf last time out but does like the Polytrack and can go close. Stablemate (7) RED BERRY is having a good season. Winning chance.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(3) CAPTAINS WALK is holding form and in a weak race like this, he should be involved with the finish yet again. (4) TRUMPS EXPRESS has lost his way but can bounce back here. (5) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is improving well and is clearly not out of it. (6) CHARIOT MASTER made good late progress on local debut and could go one better. The Alan Greeff-S'manga Khumalo combination commands respect here with (7) ADMIRALS CHANCE. Stablemate (8) DAMMI can run a place.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

A tough race to be confident about. (1) JACK IN THE BOX and (2) JOE HARMAN are both battling to get out of the maiden ranks. This course and distance suits both and they can earn some money. (5) MANSOORIYA was a bit of a disappointment when finding a stable companion a bit better last time out. She may well recoup those losses. (7) THE REFLEX tries further and could improve. (11) LADY SHEEVA was not far behind stable companion Mansooriya last time out, so deserves respect as well.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) AL QAASIM likes the Polytrack, so an improved run could well be on the cards. (7) VAR'S BOY is clearly better than his last run would suggest and he is a consistent sort who can contest the finish. Stable companion (11) DUKE OF ORANGE does not always show his best but could earn some money. (8) MOON GAME is coming off two solid wins and could complete the hat-trick. (9) BOLD RESOLVE was full of running when scoring last time out and if not slowly away this time he could be ahead of the handicapper.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Another tough race for the punter. The best advice is to go as wide as possible in the exotics. (3) GLOBAL GODDESS needed her local debut and could make vast improvement. (5) CROWN PLAZA is holding form but is also overdue for a win. (4) WAYA YIRE is in good form but this does look a tougher race than last time out. (6) MESMERIZING MOON is capable of an upset. (8) STOLEN KISS may be at her very best over 1,000m but is also not out of it. (9) GODDESS OF LIGHT makes her local debut and could just surprise. (12) MUR MUR deserves respect in this handicap.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

A decent field of sprinters. (1) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU found plenty of betting support on his Polytrack debut and got the job done nicely enough. There are a couple of runners he beat that day who are in this, so it could be a nice competitive finish. (2) INHERIT THE RAIN has done very well this season and clearly likes the surface. He should be competitive. Stable companion (3) WHATEVER NEXT won nicely when blinkers were fitted two runs back and was not disgraced last time out. (8) CAPTAIN MORISCO was doing some late flying last time out on this surface and has to be considered on that.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) KEEPINTHEPEACE has run two fair races since joining trainer Alan Greeff and could do even better this time. (2) ALASKAN FATE has been unreliable but does have a chance when in the mood. Stable companion (3) MISS MILLSTREAM ran an improved race last time, so deserves respect. (4) DO SI DO may prefer this shorter distance than last week and has a winning chance. (5) MASTERS QUEEN and (6) OPERA SWING are both course-and-distance suited and should run well. (8) SILVER SLIPPERS is consistent and could earn some money as well.