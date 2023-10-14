Gill back, India elect to field against Pakistan

AHMEDABAD, India - India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the 50-overs World Cup, which is expected to draw 100,000-plus crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

India opener Shubman Gill, having recovered from dengue, will make his World Cup debut replacing Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in their first two matches.

"I feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us," Rohit said at the toss. The wicket "is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase," he said.

"The most important factor is keeping yourself relaxed, and keeping the atmosphere relaxed."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they were looking forward to performing in front of a massive crowd.

"We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. The momentum is very high and we want to continue that," Babar said.

Twice champions India have a perfect 7-0 record against their neighbours in the history of the 50-over showpiece event.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf REUTERS

