Sporting Life

Ghost of Seve Ballesteros must be grinning at Jon Rahm’s all-round gifts

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain and his caddie Adam Hayes walking up the 18th fairway on April 9. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Early Sunday in Georgia, blowing warm air into frozen hands, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka set off like lumberjacks out to fell the world amid the pines. Koepka is only 1.83m but offers the illusion of a larger fellow from a full-contact sport. Rahm is 1.88m and would be very helpful if you required a furniture remover. They look exactly as they are: a heavyweight contest.

All Sunday at the Masters they play 30 holes together, from a cold morning into a hot afternoon sun. The American will have nine bogeys and four birdies in that period, the Spaniard six birdies and three bogeys. Koepka will start four ahead and Rahm will finish the day that distance in front of the field.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top