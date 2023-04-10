Ghost of Seve Ballesteros must be grinning at Jon Rahm’s all-round gifts

Early Sunday in Georgia, blowing warm air into frozen hands, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka set off like lumberjacks out to fell the world amid the pines. Koepka is only 1.83m but offers the illusion of a larger fellow from a full-contact sport. Rahm is 1.88m and would be very helpful if you required a furniture remover. They look exactly as they are: a heavyweight contest.

All Sunday at the Masters they play 30 holes together, from a cold morning into a hot afternoon sun. The American will have nine bogeys and four birdies in that period, the Spaniard six birdies and three bogeys. Koepka will start four ahead and Rahm will finish the day that distance in front of the field.