Geudaemaniddamyeon to atone

Geudaemanidda- myeon (Wong Chin Chuen) beating Wonpyeong Sket (Ruan Maia) in the Listed Gwacheon Mayor's Trophy (1,200m) at Seoul on Nov 16, 2025. Former Kranji favourite Wong retains the ride on the two-year-old colt trained by Choi Yong-geon in Seoul's Class 2 (1,400m) on March 21.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) WHIZ DREAM was a winner on debut over 1,000m in a very quick time but has struggled a little in two starts at this class over 1,300m, both times using up quite a bit of energy to get forward and weakening. The slight drop back in trip should suit but crucially she draws well and should be able to get a softer run to the front. If she does, she should win.

(6) RAON THE PLUMA got her maiden win at start three over this distance on Feb 8, leading all the way. She is up in class but can measure up in this company.

(4) SEVEN KAISER is yet to win but, likewise, has never finished outside of the top four and should be thereabouts again.

(10) YEONGWONHAN STAR and (11) YES ANGEL are the other place chances.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) UNICA was a strong winner on debut and then ran third in Listed juvenile company. She has since been the beaten favourite on four consecutive occasions, finishing between second and fourth each time. In this company, she can settle behind the speed and get it right this time.

(10) ARION QUEEN CAR ran out of the race after half a furlong on Dec 14, for which she copped a two-month ban and had to go through plenty of trials. If she behaves herself, she is a danger.

(6) THUNDER YEOGEOL and (9) MIGHTY SHINE ran second and third respectively when they raced each other in a very similar class and distance race on Feb 7. Both can be in the frame again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) TRIPLE PALMETTO got his maiden win in January. He settled right back and ran on strongly over 1,400m before racing on pace and running second on his first try at this class, again at 1,400m, on Feb 7. He stays under a light weight, and he can go one better.

(2) BROWN MAMMA has won two in a row, most recently in this class over 1,300m on Jan 25. He comes up 3.5kg in weight as well as up to this distance for the first time, but neither should be a problem. He has every chance of completing his hat-trick.

(6) EAN PERFECT is up in class, having won over this distance on Feb 14. He is down in weight and should offer some each-way value.

(4) TAEGISAN KING and (8) ENTROPY are also main chances.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) CHEONMAHORYEONG was a strong all-the-way winner in this class and distance on Jan 18, finding his way to the front from a wide draw. That took him to three from eight and, while he shed his jockey at the start before and was not the best behaved last time either, he looked well in a trial at the start of this month. He should win.

(9) RAON THE KEISHA enters off a class-and-distance third on Jan 31 when she was on pace throughout. She will be on the speed again and can be in this a long way.

(2) GEOSEN POKJU got too far back in his latest start, but he was a class-and-distance winner in January and should be taken seriously this time.

(6) GLOBAL SERVE and (7) SPARKLING are others to consider on a place line.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(7) SAHARA KHAN has had a very stop-start career so far. He won his first two across the turn of 2024/2025 and then not racing again until November when he was second at this class over 1,400m. He has not raced since but did trial well (behind Cheonmahoryeong) two weeks ago and we know that he can go well first-up.

(1) MATTERHORN K was second at big odds over a mile in this class on Feb 8. He draws well and can aim to place again in this company.

(2) KOREAN DREAM has had a similarly interrupted career to Sahara Khan. He returned from nine months out to run fifth at 1,200m on Feb 15, beating a couple of these rivals. He should strip fitter for that run and can be in this.

(3) HANMADIMALDO and (10) HANGANG FANTASTIC are others in the frame.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(3) CHUKBAEREUL DEULEORA has won only once but it was at this class and distance, and he enters having run third on Feb 15 when settling behind the speed and running on. That was his first start since November, when he was also third, so he can strip fitter and, from a great draw, he can win.

(8) JEONGSANG HERO parted company with his jockey coming out of the gate in January, but was a good third on Feb 14 over 1,400m when leading. He comes up to two turns for the first time, and it can suit.

(6) AIRFORCEONE mixes his form, but he was a winner in this class over 1,800m two starts back and can be in the mix.

(4) GOOD MORNING COME and (5) HAKSAN CAIRO are the other main chances.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(5) CIRCLE A has won two of his last three, most recently over 1,700m on Feb 15, when on pace throughout. He is up in class but is down significantly in weight. He should be on pace again, and he can win.

He may have a bit more progression in him than (4) NASSAU CHAT, who came out on top when the pair finished first and second over this distance back in January. Nassau Chat then ran fifth on his first try in this class on Feb 14 and, in the best form of his career, can be a danger again.

Like Circle A, (6) WHIZ FIGHTER is up in class, having won two of his last three. He tackles two turns for the first time, but he can measure up.

(1) GAMSAUI HIM and (11) GLORY CITY are others in the frame.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) GEUDAEMANIDDAMYEON misbehaved in the parade ring, in the tunnel and again at the start on Jan 25, having to be scratched (and causing the tote to crash, though that was hardly his fault). He behaved in a trial earlier in March and, so long as he is on his best behaviour, this Juvenile Listed winner should have too much.

(5) MORE THAN JOKE was a good winner at 1,400m on Feb 7. He is up in class but down in weight and can be competitive.

(8) ELDORADO NOLBU boasts a record of 11 top-two finishes from 17 starts. He was (a distance) second to Geudaemaniddamyeon in December. He will be in the placing mix once more.

(6) UMAPOY and (3) J S ROAD are others to consider each-way.