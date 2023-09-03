Getafe will help Mason Greenwood ‘recover best level’, says coach Jose Bordalas

BARCELONA – Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said his club will help Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood find “his best level” after his arrival on loan.

The Madrid side acquired Greenwood on Friday until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges, including attempted rape and sexual assault, in February.

“It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue,” said Bordalas, after Getafe’s 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Greenwood was not part of the match-day squad.

“Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken,” Bordalas continued.

“Obviously we can talk about only football. About other issues I think the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended – without a condemnatory sentence.

“Therefore, (he’s) a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

English prosecutors dropped the charges against Greenwood, 21, after key witnesses withdrew and new evidence came to light.

Greenwood, whose contract runs until June 2025, said in August: “I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship.”

Greenwood’s arrival comes during a sexism storm in Spanish football, surrounding the suspended president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales.