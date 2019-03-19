GetActive! Singapore to revive Pesta Sukan to commemorate bicentennial

SINGAPORE - It's a blast from the past as GetActive! Singapore brings back Pesta Sukan to commemorate Singapore's Bicentennial and celebrate the Republic's sporting heritage this year.

Pesta Sukan, which means sports festival in Malay, was first introduced here in 1964, and featured events like mass jogging, cycling and dragonboat. It was used to strengthen goodwill and camaraderie between countrymen amid friendly competition.

The 2019 Pesta Sukan will replace the customary sports competitions that take place during GetActive! Singapore from August 1-10, and feature 21 sports including aquatics, basketball, boccia, football, table tennis and volleyball.

But also, non-competitive mass events such as round-island bike adventure, MacRitchie discovery, adventure @ Sentosa and Stadium run are available during the festival, and registration for these events will open in May.

Following last year's success, GetActive! Singapore will also reprise the theme of care and giving back as it looks to Singaporeans to continue the challenge of organising inclusive activities and raise funds through sport.

It aims to achieve 500,000 acts of care - which refers to acts of helping others and can come in the form of volunteerism, donation, or simply a nudge to get others to live healthier lives - in the lead-up and during the period of GetActive! Singapore.

Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, was guest of honour as she took part in a sports day with partners Decathlon, RSVP Singapore, and We Wanted to be Footballers Pte Ltd on Tuesday morning (March 19) at Decathlon Singapore Lab.

She said: "This bicentennial year, we are reminded of how Singapore's sporting heritage reflects our nation's determination to achieve big goals despite the odds, and how the community rallied together to support one another's sporting dreams.

"This year, we reprise the spirit of care and encouragement for one another through the many activities organised under the GetActive! Singapore movement."

It was also announced that as its first partner, Decathlon Singapore will be organising a 7km race for the community during GetActive! Singapore.

In addition, 0.5 per cent of their sales made through Active Wallet, a e-payment function on the ActiveSG app, in all their six stores here will be donated to the One Team Singapore Fund.

The fund was launched in 2017, giving Singaporeans and corporate Singapore the opportunity to play a direct role in national athletes' sporting journeys, with the Government pledging to match donations of up to $50 million up till 2022.

The fund will contribute to areas like competition opportunities, pathway development, coach development and sport science and medicine.

Decathlon Singapore managing director Nils Swolkien said: "Since Decathlon arrived in Singapore in 2013, our aim has been to promote sport. We believe in the numerous benefits sport can bring to Singaporean individuals and communities.

"Hence, our main ambition has always been to make sport accessible to many. Being part of GetActive! Singapore is a logical consequence of the vision we share with Sport Singapore. With the 7km race, we hope to demonstrate how fun and accessible running can be.

"Thanks to Active Wallet, we will provide our customers more choice in terms of payment solutions. We will integrate the e-wallet as a means of payment in all our stores and on our website.

"Part of the transaction commission paid to ActiveSG will supply the One Team Singapore Fund. It's a tangible sign of our commitment to develop sport in Singapore."

Minister Fu added: "It's great to see this new partnership between Decathlon and SportSG. I hope more companies will be a part of GetActive! Singapore and work with Sport Singapore to promote active lifestyles and support our athletes."