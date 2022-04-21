Get set to salute Good Queen Bess second-up in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) VAR PARK could get punters off to a good start. He is back in the maidens and should be right there, however, (7) VARTACUS has finished in front of him before. He races as a gelding now and could produce true ability - respect. (2) KITE SURFER races as a gelding for the first time while (8) GIMME THE FLAME and (9) SILVER CLOCK are looking to improve. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) PICARA has been costly to follow but is overdue for victory and rates the one to beat. (1) MAGIC TOWN showed ability before being out of action for over eight months. However, if ready could win fresh - watch. (3) RAY INDIGO is having her third run after a rest and could get into the trifecta. Others are looking for improvement. Watch first-timer (9) GRAPHENE AEROGEL.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) PARKER GETRIX is having his peak run and should be involved in the finish. (8) BRENDEN JAMES needed his last run badly and should make his presence felt. (11) SPIN DOCTOR comes off a lengthy layoff but his debut run has been franked - respect. Watch first-timer (9) COAT OF ARMS. He is reported to be working well. (1) MIKE THE PILOT and (5) RA'ED could find the Quartet.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) BEQUEST runs well here and should hold (1) ALL OF ME on recent form. (7) BENGUELA COVE needed her last run and could get closer to them. Stable companions (6) ALABAMA ANNA and (11) WHAT A HONEY are well above average and either could feature. (10) SKY GLITTER was not disgraced after a rest, will come on. Others could get into the money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

If covered for as long as possible, (1) ON CUE could still finish off strongly. (9) SAMOA ran well when fresh last time and should run an honest race. (4) SPACE RACE is in form and could go in again. (14) JAVA HOUSE needed her last run but could now be looking for 1,600m or so. (11) MEET THE CAPTAIN also needed it last time and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(3) GILDED BUTTERFLY moved a bit early last time but could get it right here. (10) KIND JUDY has done well since sporting blinkers and could complete a hat-trick. (9) TALLINN is trying further again and could find early form. (6) HALLOWEEN was somewhat disappointing last time but could get back on track.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(5) GOOD QUEEN BESS ran on well after a long break last time and could come on in heaps. (3) FROMHERETOETERNITY won well last time and could be that much fitter than the former. (4) FANTASTICAL is carded to race before this - watch. (10) DANCE LESSON was not striding out last time and should not be ignored. Stable companion (2) ULULATE won after a rest and could go on. (8) LEE EXPRESS did well last time despite meeting problems. Stablemates (6) TERRA TIME, (1) NOW YOU SEE ME and (7) CASTLE DURROW could pop up.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(4) WOKONDA was coughing last time when grabbed by (10) THEROSEOFBECHARRE and should turn it around on 2kg better terms. (1) GREEK MISS found obstacles last time and a problem-free run will see her in the shake-up. (11) BELLA ROSA should be cherry-ripe and could get involved in the finish. (6) MAMAQUERA and (9) ENGLISH PRIMROSE could prove best of the rest.