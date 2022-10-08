Get ready for another Money Heist

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) FORTUNE BAY made a good debut, finding just one to beat. A smart race can be expected with the run under the belt.

(1) SWISS PARADISE, who also ran second first-up, has the inner-most draw. Fortune Bay and Swiss Paradise were strongly fancied in their debut and the pair should fight it out.

(5) GUEST GETORIXX has always been consistent and will be involved.

(2) GET IN THE Q is making steady progress with a strong rider aboard. Warrants respect.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) ZINIKELE ran a cracker in her last start. A repeat showing will see her go close.

(11) LA PURA VIDA made a smart debut but has a wide draw. However, she will like the step-up to 1,400m.

(5) CAN'T CATCH ME, who is making good progress with every run, is a massive runner.

(1) UMHLALI has the plum draw and can get involved. There are many runners who will improve, so keep an eye on the betting market.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) SEE IT AGAIN has run well in both starts. He is one of the principal contenders for top honours.

(7) DUKE OF ROCK is another who made a decent debut for a second over 1,000m and warrants respect. The 1,200m should suit.

(3) MUSIC IS LIFE is never far back and the jockey booking says it all.

(2) SPACE COWBOY has a decent draw and can improve on his form.

(10) SUPER FAST will come on from his debut effort.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN is lightly raced. The colt is extremely well bred and is very capable of winning.

(10) IMITATION GAME is never far back and has a chance.

(12) QUIZ MASTER is another who could get involved.

(7) FIERY DUKE ran well on the Poly. If repeating that effort, he can get involved although it is not an easy race.

RACE 5 (2,300M)

(7) SEA MASTER is in great form and has a good rider on board.

(1) CYBER TIME has many ticks - a plum draw, a handy weight and good form.

(3) MONARCHY is holding his solid form.

(2) WITH PLEASURE is never far of the action and his rider, Keagan de Melo, is also in top form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) MONEY HEIST is rated highly by his trainer and looks the horse to beat. The colt has plenty of scope to improve after a solid maiden win.

(1) BEND THE RULES is holding form and warrants strong respect.

(8) DONQUERARI is never far back and is a must-include.

(4) CAPE EAGLE is lightly raced and should go well.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) HARLEY'S FATE is a horse on the up and will love the step-up in distance.

(5) PALM BREEZE is another who looks very progressive. The filly will definitely be involved in her back-to-back bid.

(2) DEVILS AND DUST ran well in her last start and can build on that.

(6) GREEN CHILLI is taking on winners but has plenty of scope.