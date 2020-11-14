Get ready for another Fast Most Furious show

RACE 1 (1,600M)

5 Regency Gem is a course-and-distance winner. He rates strongly with the drop to Class 5. 8 Amazing Agility won well last start over 2,000m. He can show up again, despite the shorter trip. 12 Blazing Partners will be finishing fast with the 7lb (3.18kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. 14 Golden General slots in with next to no weight and will be aided by French ace Alexis Badel.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

12 Comfort Life closed in nicely for third last start over this course and distance. Alfred Chan's 7lb claim will come in handy. 11 Sparkling Dolphin is racing well. He is proving to be a handy straight-course galloper. 4 United We Stand is ultra consistent, having placed in three runs this term. He should be there. 14 All The Way turned his form around to grab second last start. He is a chance with bottom weight.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Vector has been moving well in his work and his trials. From the good gate, he should get every possible chance. 3 Rhapsody won well last time. But the wide gate and the extra 9lb will not make things easy. 7 Inno Legend clearly has ability with Zac Purton sticking aboard for the third time. 8 Breeze Of Spring steps out for his new trainer Jimmy Ting. He is racing well and is ready to score.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 Sun Sun Fa Fa has had two runs after a lengthy spell and has shown significant improvement. 3 Mighty Power is looking to snap a run of three top-three finishes. He can be rewarded soon. 4 So Awesome is also looking to break through following three close placings. 1 Golden Four has to shoulder top weight but is in career-best form without winning. He can make his presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Helaku Knight should relish the extra 200m. He is racing well and this should give him every opportunity to win. 2 Care Free Prince is a speedy on-pace customer. He can find the front from Gate 2. 9 Cheerful Days was a close fourth in his debut. Purton hops up now and he deserves respect, especially up in trip. 10 Stunning Impact has ability. He is better than his last-start sixth suggests. He can figure with a cold ride from the rear.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

2 Ever Laugh is a four-time course-and-distance winner who is making a welcome return to Class 4. Down in this grade, he gets the conditions to suit. 1 Decisive Action is a Class 4 winner who is competitive on his day. He gets the strong booking of Purton. 6 Family Leader rarely runs a bad race, although the wide gate does not help his claims. 11 Apex Top is looking for back-to-back wins. He just needs to handle the step-up to the mile.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

1 Fast Most Furious is the class runner. If he performs at his peak, he can win, especially as a two-time Class 1 winner. 4 Band Of Brothers is on an upward trajectory, following two competitive runs under this term. 5 Star Shine can finish strongly with a race run to suit. The booking of Joao Moreira enhances his chances. 3 Buddies can roll forward from the good gate. His last-start win bodes well for this contest.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

12 Joyful Fortune is a talent, having clocked a slick 55.07sec on debut. He is clearly the one to beat. 14 Sparkling Knight is another sprinting talent. He landed a classy five-length success last term and was a close second last start. 13 Kurpany has ability. His rating should begin to rise. 9 Flying Genius is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

8 Noble Steed was narrowly caught by a head last start over this course and distance. He renews partnership with Purton, who is two-from-two on the horse. 12 Awe has the ability. He should be ready to improve second-up this term. 3 The Crown caught the eye on debut. He appears ready to take the next step in his career. 2 Invincible Missile is better than his record suggests. The good gate could spark necessary progress.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

9 Entrusted gets a welcome step-up in trip, especially as a winner of 2,000m at Newbury in Britain. 5 Vincy is still looking for his first Hong Kong win, after 23 tries. But he has seven seconds. 7 Super Elegance is deserving of a win, having finished runner-up a remarkable six times from 18 attempts, without a win. 4 Cinquante Cinq finished close in his first-up effort. He just needs luck from the wide gate.