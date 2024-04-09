Get into the new Hard Tackle Podcast channel from The Straits Times

We’ve found that this format has worked the best for us, and the harder the tackle, the more our listeners come back for more.

Host Deepanraj Ganesan’s boyhood Manchester United hero Roy Keane would be so proud to hear this.

He will engage guests from the local or foreign sports community as ST looks at the biggest talking points in sport.

Catch back episodes of Hard Tackle:

Olympic champ Joseph Schooling in his own words as he retires

The Lions’ Tsutomu Ogura era is underway

New Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura talks his vision for SG football

Catch visual snippets of the podcast from ST’s sports Instagram page: https://str.sg/vn2F

Connect with Deepan on X to give him your ideas/feedback: https://str.sg/wtra

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow Hard Tackle every month here and get notified for new episode drops:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Deepan’s articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX