Get around Embrace Aberdeen

Race 1 (2,000M)

11 Chateau Le Peche draws nicely in barrier 4 for the sort of run he needs. His second-up fifth was encouraging, closing in strongly and beaten under a length over 2,200m, and the step back in trip looks a plus.

10 Super Hong Kong goes well at this track and trip. He has two wins from 10 and he has been in good order this term, coming off a win three back then a last-start second.

12 Cool Blue is not proven at the trip, but his 1,800m form reads well and the Zac Purton booking is a notable upgrade on recent starts.

8 Golden Fairy will likely press on from barrier 11. If he can get across without burning too much petrol, he can give a sight at a track and trip he relishes.

Race 2 (1,200M)

9 Vigor Eye turned in a solid debut third, then second-up he found himself on the pace in a truly run race but stuck on for fourth. That form has held up since and a softer tempo can play into his hands, especially from barrier 1 where he looks to map ideally.

1 Cool Boy surprised at odds second-up when winning well, but the price looked more about the draw than lack of ability. He stays in the grade and this is not a deep race.

3 Sea Chariot has slid to a mark where he can make his presence felt. His last-start ninth was luckless after he never found clear galloping room and there was support in the betting that day. Barrier 12 does make the map tricky.

2 Genius Baby has turned a corner since joining the Brett Crawford stable. That change can help him lift his form at Sha Tin.

Race 3 (1,000M)



8 City Gold Banner makes his local debut for the Jamie Richards stable and he has caught the eye in his lead-in trials, suggesting he can make an impact straight away. Purton taking the ride adds further confidence.

3 The Unique Star is another Australian import debuting and his trials have also been encouraging. He draws barrier 11, which can be a fine place to be on the straight course.

2 Fast Responder keeps finding one too good at this track and trip, arriving off three straight thirds, and his season profile reads four seconds from six as well. This looks a slightly easier race and he should again give himself every chance.

4 Sight Hermoso rises in class after landing his second win from four over the course and distance, but he gets a decent weight relief and can measure up.

Race 4 (1,400M)

3 Embrace Aberdeen surprised on debut at long odds two starts back, then had no luck second-up when caught wide on pace in a truly run race. The step-up to 1,400m looks suitable and barrier 5 gives him a clear map upgrade.

10 Flying Amani picks up Purton, which hints at improvement second-up, and the rise to 1,400m also appeals given his two runs at the trip last term were encouraging.

7 Leading Agility draws barrier 3 and his map looks promising. The three-year-old has shown something in two starts and he is open to plenty more improvement.

5 Raging Rapids came from the rear with a sustained finish to score by a nose at his last start. Looks to have trained on and should be thereabouts again.

Race 5 (1,200M)



3 Cloud Nine turned in a promising debut third after working hard to find the lead from barrier 12. He kept sticking on when the closers swept into it late, and barrier 2 this time can make a world of difference to his chances.

2 Solid Car looks close to landing a blow now that he has found Class 4. His first try in the grade was a strong third to Emblazon and that reads well coming into this.

11 Victory Champion has shown glimpses of ability with two placings from five. He again hit the line well last start when third to Aurio and he stays on the right track.

7 Malpensa had plenty go wrong on debut and was well beaten. But his trials had shown promise, so he can be given another look second-up with a cleaner run.

Race 6 (1,400M)



5 Amazing Partners looks ready to win third-up off back-to-back thirds over 1,200m. He drew wide last time which cost him, but the form from that race has held up and barrier 6 gives him a far cleaner map.

2 Nyx Gluck comes off an overdue maiden win and he can go on with it. The form out of that success has also read well and the lightly raced four-year-old still looks to have improvement to come.

3 Thousand Spirit went too hard on the pace last time and paid for it late. He has since trialled impressively and, with a kinder race shape, he can be much more effective in the finish.

1 Top Time keeps running well without winning this season, posting three placings from five. He has had his chances, but he remains in the picture again.

Race 7 (1,600M)

2 Flow Water Flow gave them too much of a start when stepping up to 1,400m, yet he still charged home for a third straight second. John Size goes straight up to the mile with him now and this looks his chance to break through.

8 Smart Fat Cat brings back-to-back placings at the track and trip into this and the low draw keeps him on the right path towards a first win.

5 The Golden Knight had a task from out wide last time but, once he saw daylight at the top of the straight, he stormed late into third. Barrier 5 can let him land closer in running and that lifts his chances.

4 Amazing Gaze has kept his racing to Happy Valley and he has been threatening a win through five starts. Purton getting back aboard is a positive sign.

Race 8 (1,200M)



13 Quartz Legend might offer some value off an eighth that reads better than it looks. He was only three lengths away, he is still on the improve, and a genuinely run race can give him the chance to get into it late.

3 Harold Win draws barrier 1 and looks set to get the right run. He has been close enough in recent efforts and this shapes as a good race for him to capitalise.

8 Pi Legend trialled well ahead of debut but drew barrier 13 first-up and had work to find the lead. He faded only late to fifth behind Infinite Resolve and that looks a solid form line to bring into this.

4 Aurio arrives off a maiden win that had been building. The move to Manfred Man has unlocked improvement and he can handle the rise back to Class 3 if he gets the right run.

Race 9 (1,400M)

1 Juneau Pride has been plagued by wide gates in all three runs this campaign. His last-start fifth was an improved effort and he is trending the right way. A slightly kinder draw can help.

8 Emblazon is thriving this season, winning two of three and running a close second, and there is no denying the rich vein of form he brings. He is up into Class 3 now, so it is a stiffer test, but he arrives as one of the key chances.

2 Glittering Legend comes with big expectations as a Derby prospect. His trials have been sound and a strong first-up run can set him on the right path towards the Classic Series.

5 Mighty Masts went down an unlucky second on local debut after being held up for much of the straight,. That an encouraging effort and he can be right in the finish again.

Race 10 (1,400M)



12 Tin Fook is on the quick back-up after a luckless 10th. He is better than that and his earlier runs suggest a first Hong Kong win is not far off.

7 Super Express returns after being off the scene since June, but he looked a horse going places, winning once and running three seconds from four starts. His trials have been excellent and he is one to watch this season.

3 Akashvani also backs up quickly from the same race as Tin Fook. He was caught wide from barrier 13 and did not get the best of trips, so barrier 8 offers the chance for a better run.

2 New Future Folks looks ready to step back up to 1,400m after a string of encouraging efforts over 1,200m.

Race 11 (1,600M)

5 Aerodynamics caught the eye on debut when running a strong fifth over 1,200m. He was eased back from barrier 11 and finished off sharply, and the step up in trip looks positive given what he showed overseas pre-import.

1 Patch Of Cosmo is a talent, winning four from 11, but he resumes after almost a year off following a tendon injury. His trials are encouraging, but he still has to prove himself at the races.

11 Endued steps back into Class 3 and he does need to lift his record at the level, but he has returned a better horse this season. An easy win over this track and trip suggests he can measure up.

2 Pope Cody has produced a few good mile runs recently and that keeps him in the conversation.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club