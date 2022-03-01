Get aboard Irish Tractor

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) SONG OF LIBERTY should be thereabouts on her last-start third. She finished nearly four lengths clear of (8) COLOUR CODED, who was on debut and could come on heaps.

(6) LA BANQUIERE was slightly further back and can be considered as well.

(2) RISKY BUSINESS showed marked improvement last time.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) TRUST THE FIRE is sporting blinkers for the first time and could get his act together.

(1) FIRE LORD has been threatening and could get it right over the shorter trip.

(2) PETECA needed his first run in new surroundings and should be involved in the finish.

(10) WALALA WASALA showed improvement in her second start.

(9) TOFFAS can only improve after his debut.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(2) POTTINGER and (4) JAIPUR JEWEL finished runners-up in their respective races. Pottinger finished a neck in front of (1) DJ JUNIOR, who could improve enough to turn it around. Jaipur Jewel was well beaten in his last run but could get into the reckoning.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION, (7) GIMME A DREAM, (8) RA'ED and (15) ARIZONA LADY are looking for the minor money.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

The form of (2) NIGHT LILY has been franked. She should be ready to open her account. The biggest threat could come from (6) HYDRANGEA, who is having her third run after a long break.

(10) PRETTY IN PEARLS is improving fast and should see out the extra distance.

(4) PINKY LEVINE and (1) CASSOWARY are for the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(2) SACRED LOTUS is holding form. The filly is meeting (5) CLEVELAND on 2.5kg worse terms for a length difference, so it could get close.

On that form line, (3) NORDIC REBEL and (7) FISHER KING could also get into the mix.

(4) FLORENTINE is on the up and could make her presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(9) IRISH TRACTOR did well in his first Gauteng run after a break. He looks the one to beat.

(4) WILLOW EXPRESS could get into the action, despite being well beaten last time.

(3) CHIJMES (blinkers on) and (7) LEOPOLD disappointed in soft underfoot conditions. Expect better showing on firmer going.

(8) TEAM GOLD is running well and could feature.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) OPERA GLASS is not taking on a very strong field. She is looking for her sixth success.

(8) ARYAAM has not been far behind and will be catching up late.

(3) TRAVELING WILBURY was ordinary last time. But, on her day, she could take honours.

(7) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE improved last time for third. She could have her say.

(5) SNOW PALACE looks overdue for a win.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) GREENGROWTHELILACS, a one-time winner, is giving 1kg to nine-time-winner (2) RABIA THE REBEL. This seems to favour Rabia The Rebel, but Greengrowthelilacs has plenty of scope for improvement.

(3) CAP ESTEL has matured. Despite a drop in distance, the filly could feature.

(7) MISS OTIS is coming off a maiden win and could place.

(13) KIND JUDY is meeting (4) SYBARIS on 5.5kg better terms for 31/4-length difference and could turn it around.