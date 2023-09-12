Germany to get new coach by October’s friendlies: Rudi Voller

DORTMUND – The German football association will appoint a permanent national coach within a month, following the sacking of Hansi Flick, said national team director Rudi Voller.

Voller, who has taken over as interim coach after Flick was fired on Sunday, said the new man will be at the helm before the away friendlies against the United States on Oct 14 and Mexico four days later.

That would give time for the coach and team to create a buzz ahead of Euro 2024, which Germany will be hosting in nine months’ time.

“It is important that we quickly start creating some euphoria. That comes with results but with a new person it is possible,” said Voller.

The 63-year-old, who had also coached Die Mannschaft from 2000 to 2004, ruled himself out of the running, saying that he was taking charge for only one match – Tuesday’s friendly at the Signal Iduna Park against 2018 World Cup champions France, the result of which was not available at press time.

Flick was sacked a day after Saturday’s 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan at the Volkswagen Arena, following a disappointing two-year-stint. Under Flick, who had won six titles with Bayern in 2020, Germany crashed out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stage and won just four of their last 17 matches.

They have now lost three games in a row for the first time in 38 years.

Voller refused to be drawn into any discussions regarding candidates, with former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, 36, seen as the front runner for the job.

Nagelsmann had also succeeded Flick at Bayern in 2021, but was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel in March.

Matthias Sammer, who won the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund coach in 2002 and remains a club adviser, has also been mentioned as a candidate, alongside Austrian coach Oliver Glasner, who took Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022 – their first European trophy in 40 years.

“Obviously, there are names that are floating in the discussions we have but I have learnt in this business not to comment on any names,” Voller added. “I am convinced that in 3½ weeks, we will present a new coach.”

Asked if former England captain Gary Lineker’s well-known quote, “Football is a simple game with 11 v 11, and Germany wins at the end” still rang true, Voller said: “Those times are over.

“We’ve been booted out at the group stage in the World Cup twice in a row. In the meantime, other countries and associations have caught up.”

Voller added that the team under Flick had carried their Qatar 2022 disappointment into the new year and failed to restore their confidence.

“This weight of the early World Cup elimination is difficult. A new coach who can move things and comes also with some new ideas is extremely important,” he said. REUTERS