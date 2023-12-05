Germany edge injury-stricken Singapore 3-2 in Women’s World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE – For a brief period on Dec 5, Singapore looked set for a perfect three wins in as many games at the Women’s World Floorball Championship.

Backed by the fervent support in the stands, the 13th-ranked hosts were out for blood against world No. 9 Germany in a thrilling 60-minute clash at the OCBC Arena.

But there was no scalp to claim this time, as the Singaporeans, who led 2-1, were beaten 3-2.

To their dismay, there was more misery when two of their players were injured, joining Yeo Xuan who suffered the same fate in the opening game against France.

Captain Michelle Lok said: “It was a very tiring and challenging game and we were up against the strongest team in the group, so I think we held them really well.

“No matter what the scoreline is, our girls really delivered and I’m very proud of them.”

Echoing her sentiments, Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan added: “It was a very tough and tight game... it can go both ways. I think that’s just the reality of floorball and any other sport.

“The players did really well, especially after some injuries and were still able to be flexible and adaptable to the situation.

“We recognise that in a contact sport like this, injury is inevitable and, at this stage, I just wish that they will recover well and in time for what is to come.”

The battle for top spot in Group C was a fiery contest from the get-go.

Both teams had come into the match undefeated but the Germans held a superior goal difference. They had outplayed France 10-1 and Australia 10-0 earlier.

Singapore defeated France 5-2 before upsetting the 11th-ranked Australia 4-2.

Taking a defensive approach at the start, the hosts chose to sit back and soak up the German pressure as they looked to hit them on the counter.

The contest was evenly matched in the opening 10 minutes, with the best chance going to Adlyn Heng, who was put through on goal but could only fire wide.

In the 11th minute, German forward Elena Broker found herself unmarked and opened the scoring by firing into Shermaine Goh’s top left-hand corner.

Singapore’s woes continued to pile as Nasha Jeffri, the Player of the Match against Australia, went down clutching her knee in the 17th minute after she was sandwiched by two defenders.

Five minutes into the second period, Lim Jie Ying was stretchered off the court after a collision with Kisa von Stulpnagel.

But Singapore battled on.

In the closing seconds of the second period, Siti Nurhaliza equalised after a searching pass from Foo Wen Xin as the 671-strong crowd roared and leapt out of their seats in celebration.

Four minutes into the final period, they took the lead via Jerelee Ong when her low drive flew past a helpless Noora Holle in goal.

But their joy did not last long as the Germans equalised 25 seconds later through veteran Pauline Baumgarten, who was making her 100th appearance for her country.

In the 55th minute, Germany regained the lead despite being a player down, when Winona Jurgens went through on goal and arrowed her shot into the top corner.

Germany head coach Joel Heine said: “It was definitely a big challenge.

“The Singapore team were getting a lot of energy from the spectators and that made our players a bit nervous when we could not score and get a little bit of distance at any time.”

Singapore will next face the sixth-ranked Slovakia (third in Group B) on Dec 6, while the Germans will play the fifth-ranked Poland (fourth in Group B) in the play-offs for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The top-ranked Sweden and Czech Republic are through to the last eight after their Group B wins over Poland and Slovakia respectively.

They will join Finland and Switzerland, who secured their quarter-final spots a day earlier.