Germany cruise past United States 3-1 in friendly on Julian Nagelsmann’s debut

NEW YORK – Julian Nagelsmann got off to a winning start as Germany’s coach on Saturday with his team securing a comfortable 3-1 win over the United States in a friendly.

Germany looked much improved from the team that had suffered a 4-1 home defeat by Japan in September, a result which saw Hansi Flick fired as coach after a run of five matches without a win.

“Against a good team with a lot of speed, we took a very good step in terms of football,” said 36-year-old Nagelsmann, who felt his team had been too rushed in the opening 45 minutes.

“In the second half, we also had a fast pace of play, but more patience and control. That was the difference,”

The Euro 2024 hosts could ill-afford another surprise loss but they delivered a solid, well-rounded performance after recovering from a Christian Pulisic opener for the United States in the match at East Hartford, Connecticut.

Although Pascal Gross struck the post early on for Germany, who were missing midfielder Joshua Kimmich due to illness, the home side looked threatening with Pulisic and Timothy Weah lively on the flanks.

Giovanni Reyna, who had gone through a bitter public row with coach Gregg Berhalter after the World Cup last year, returned to the starting line-up and provided some creative touches as the US started well.

Pulisic put them ahead in the 27th minute with a superb solo goal, cutting in from the left flank and then unleashing a fine drive into the far corner.

But that appeared to serve merely as a wake-up call for Germany with Ilkay Gundogan levelling in the 39th minute after good work from Leroy Sane.

Sane dribbled across the American defence, played a one-two with Gundogan and tried to go round American goalkeeper Matt Turner, who could only push the ball into the path of Gundogan, who had a simple conversion.

Germany went ahead in the 58th with striker Niclas Fullkrug slotting home after a perfectly weighted one-touch pass from Robin Gosens.

With the US defence in disarray, Fullkrug then set up the lively Jamal Musiala for a simple tap-in to make it 3-1 for the Euro 2024 hosts.