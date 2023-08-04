German sprinters win world cycling gold again, Dygert back up to speed

GLASGOW - Germany’s track trio Lea Friedrich, Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch powered to a fourth successive gold medal in the team sprint and set a world record in the process at the first combined UCI Cycling World Championships on Thursday.

An 11-day feast of cycling spanning all the disciplines began on the boards of the Chris Hoy Velodrome and Germany’s speed merchants stole the show.

In a gripping final, they narrowly edged out Britain’s Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, clocking a time of 45.848 seconds to lower their own mark set last year.

Britain also broke the old world record as they claimed the country’s best result in the discipline for 12 years.

American Chloe Dygert romped to victory in the women’s individual 3km pursuit – lapping Germany’s Franziska Brausse on the last lap. It was Dygert’s first major medal since 2020, when she has had three surgeries on a serious leg injury suffered at the 2020 road world championships.

Dygert looked underwhelmed after crossing the line in 3min 17.542sec, shaking her head in disappointment at not lowering her own world record set in Berlin in 2020.

“It feels really special, hearing the national anthem again because it’s been a long three years,” the 26-year-old said.