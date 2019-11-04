German Olympic chief: World Anti-Doping Agency has lost credibility

KATOWICE (Poland) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has lost credibility in light of its response to the Russian doping scandal, according to German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) president Alfons Hormann.

"If someone were to ask me or someone else in the DOSB, do you have 100 per cent confidence in Wada, I do not believe that there would be many who would give an unqualified yes," Hormann told dpa ahead of a Wada conference in Katowice from Tuesday (Nov 5).

Hormann was critical of the reign of Wada president Craig Reedie which has encompassed the fall out of the Russian scandal.

"If something important, like in the Russian case, goes obviously in the wrong direction for years, the person at the top of the organization has a clear obligation and responsibility to clean up the shop and develop things in a better direction," Hormann said.

The overall record of the 78-year-old Briton Reedie, to Hormann, is therefore "mixed." "I do not see his term in office as a Wada success story," at least.

Polish sports minister Witold Banka is set to be confirmed as Reedie's successor, from Jan 1, at the three-day conference in his home country.