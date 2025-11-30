German lugers dominate at Cortina test event as Americans surprise in men's doubles

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 29 - German lugers dominated all categories in Saturday's Olympic test event at Cortina d'Ampezzo, with Merle Fraebel winning the women's event, while world champions Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz were victorious in the men's doubles.

Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina were the fastest in women's doubles, edging Italians Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer. Americans Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa clinched second place in men's doubles, the International Luger Federation (FIL) said in a statement.

Frabel achieved a total time of a minute and 45.770 seconds, edging fellow German and world champion Julia Taubitz by just 0.095 seconds. Austria's Lisa Schulte finished third at the Eugenio Monti Sliding Center in Italy.

Mueller and Haugsjaa finished 0.234 seconds behind the winners in men's doubles, but celebrated as they finished ahead of Germany's six-time Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who came in third.

“It's absolutely fantastic that we've already won a medal on the track where it really counts in February,” said Mueller.

Austrian world champions Selina Egle and Lara Kipp made a mistake during their second run, causing them to finish third in the women's doubles.

The men's singles and team relay competitions will take place on Sunday. REUTERS