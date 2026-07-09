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German-born Segner set for All Blacks debut as Rennie rings changes for Italy clash

July 9 - Anton Segner could become the first German-born player to represent the All Blacks after he was named on the bench for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Italy in Wellington.

• The 24-year-old flanker was one of two uncapped players named among the replacements alongside outside back Josh Moorby.

• Coach Dave Rennie has made five changes to his starting side from last week's narrow win over France in Christchurch.

• Tupou Vaa'i, who missed that match because of a concussion, returns to partner Sam Darry in the second row with Josh Lord dropping to the bench.

• Leroy Carter comes in for Caleb Clarke on the left wing and Billy Proctor for Quinn Tupaea in the centres in the only changes to the backline.

• In other changes to the pack, Tyrel Lomax replaces Fletcher Newell at tighthead prop and Wallace Sititi takes over from Peter Lakai at blindside flanker.

• The All Blacks have won all 17 of their previous test encounters with Italy.

• "There are a number of players and combinations who we felt deserved and would benefit from a second successive run and other players who have earned the right to get their opportunity," said Rennie.

• New Zealand team: 15–Damian McKenzie, 14–Will Jordan, 13–Billy Proctor, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Leroy Carter, 10–Ruben Love, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Ardie Savea, 7–Luke Jacobson, 6–Wallace Sititi, 5–Tupou Vaa'i, 4–Sam Darry, 3–Tyrel Lomax, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot

• Replacements: 16–Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17–George Bower, 18–Pasilio Tosi, 19–Josh Lord, 20–Anton Segner, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Anton Lienert-Brown, 23–Josh Moorby REUTERS