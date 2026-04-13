Gerald Ryan eyes Champagne toast with Southend

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– Emerging colt Southend will put his perfect record on the line when he rises to his maiden Group 1 challenge in the A$1 million (S$898,000) Champagne Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Randwick on April 18.

Gerald Ryan, who trains in partnership with Sterling Alexiou, has been around the mark in several renewals of the Champagne Stakes without winning one.

But in the unbeaten two-year-old colt Southend, he believes he has found the horse to break his duck.

Ryan’s best result came with Williamsburg in 2022, with that horse finishing third to the Anthony Cummings-trained She’s Extreme. Earlier in 2012, Flying Snitzel finished a gallant fourth behind Pierro.

Both Williamsburg and Flying Snitzel captured the Baillieu (1,400m) en route to their Group 1 assignment, and Southend will arrive at April 18’s Randwick feature as a last-start winner of the same Group 3 race at Rosehill Gardens on March 28.

Ryan said he has been taken by the youngster from the time he laid eyes on him as a yearling, and it has been no surprise to see the brown colt laying some early markers on the track.

“I have been excited about him ever since we bought him at the sales,” he said.

“He has been so straightforward, great natured, easy to get on with. And he’s a lovely horse to look at. He reminds me of Lonhro.

“There’s a photo when he won (the Baillieu) going past the post and he dead-set looks like Lonhro. Just his colour and his action and his ears.”

Southend became the first Australian stakes winner for his sire, Darley’s dual champion miler Palace Pier, with his Baillieu victory.

It followed a debut win in the Paul Perry 2YO Handicap (1,300m) at Newcastle on March 6, and Ryan said the colt had continued to go from strength to strength as he neared his long-term goal.

“This horse was never going to go to the (Group 1) Sires’ (Produce Stakes). He was always going to those two runs and if he was alright, to the Champagne (Stakes),” he said.

“He has come out of his last win terrific. He looks well. He’s enjoying life, and he’s a straightforward little horse.”

The Sires’ Produce Stakes (1,400m) held on April 4 was taken out by the Chris Waller-trained two-year-old colt, Campione D’Italia. Ridden by James McDonald, the son of Snitzel motored home to beat Miss Chanel by ¾ length.

Jockey Dylan Gibbons has partnered Southend to both his wins and retains the ride on him third-up.

The Champagne Stakes (1,600m) will be one of two Group 1 races on the card, along with the All Aged Stakes (1,400m), which is set to herald the return of crowd favourite Fangirl. SKY RACING WORLD