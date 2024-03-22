Georgia challenge wooden spoon winners Wales to test match

Georgia, winners of the Rugby Europe Championship, have publicly challenged Six Nations wooden spoon side Wales to a test match as they push for inclusion in the top-tier competition.

Italy are usually the target when the subject of Six Nations relegation is discussed, but Wales have been roped into the debate after they lost to the Italians on the final day of this year's competition last weekend to end without a win.

Georgia beat Portugal 36-10 on Sunday to retain their Europe Championship crown, a second-tier competition they have dominated, winning 13 of the last 14 titles. The previous day Wales suffered a 24-21 defeat to Italy in Cardiff.

Now Georgia want to take on Wales who finished bottom of the Six Nations standings for the first time since 2003.

"Following widespread debate across the rugby world after the conclusion of the Six Nations and Europe Championship, Georgian Rugby is inviting Welsh Rugby Union to play an autumn international test match," Georgia Rugby Union posted on X on Friday.

Georgia included a video of their first and only success over Wales in a famous 13-12 victory in Cardiff in 2022, although Wales did gain revenge at last year's World Cup with a 43-19 win.

The Welsh Rugby Union responded to Georgia's post a few hours later, and their short reply leaves the door open for the fixture to take place.

"We'll be in touch...," Wales replied.

Wales play South Africa in June before going to Australia for a two-Test series against the Wallabies in July, while Georgia take on Japan and Australia in July. REUTERS