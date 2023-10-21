‘Gentle giant’ Lee Pei Shan seeks Netball Nations Cup redemption

SINGAPORE – Watching her teammates battling it out on court at the Netball Nations Cup last December, Lee Pei Shan felt a sense of guilt, particularly after Singapore finished third behind Botswana and Fiji.

The 1.86m goal shooter, who is pursuing a coaching diploma at Republic Polytechnic, had taken time out from competing in 2022 to focus on her studies.

She suffered a slipped-disc in June 2022 while preparing for the Asian Netball Championships and re-injured her back a year later and was sidelined for three months.

Lee, 24, said: “I felt bad. Was it the right time for me to ask (for a study break)? The team was strong, maybe I should have played.”

On Sunday, Lee will get her chance at redemption as she returns to the attacking line-up at the Nations Cup alongside veteran player and captain Charmaine Soh, who has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee.

The deadly duo will be a huge boost to Singapore’s title charge.

National coach Annette Bishop said: “It’s fantastic that they are both now fit to come back into the team. They both bring a different variety in the shooting circle for us which just adds a bit more dynamics to our style of play.

“Pei Shan has the height, she’s strong and technical and Charmaine with the experience that she’s had over the years, who’s calm on court as well, just helps those younger players.”

On Lee sitting out the 2022 edition, Bishop said: “I know she did feel guilty which just shows how much we talked about being a family as a sport, she wants to be doing her part on the court.

“It’s not just about the player on court, it’s about looking at the holistic approach of it. Once they retire or have an injury, they’ve actually got to have something to fall back on. And it’s about us supporting them as coaches so they can study (and) work because that is an important part of her life.”