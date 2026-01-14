Geneva returns to SailGP championship for 2026

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 13 - The Switzerland Sail Grand Prix will return for the 2026 SailGP Championship, the racing circuit said on Tuesday, after Lake Geneva made its debut last season.

Geneva replaces Saint-Tropez's position on the 2026 Season calendar, and the race will take place on September 19-20, the final destination in Europe before the season-defining double header in the UAE.

"Returning to Geneva is a significant moment for SailGP and our fans, as we continue to establish a consistent annual calendar in some of the world's most iconic destinations," SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said in a statement.

"In 2025, the Switzerland Sail Grand Prix became one of the most attractive outdoor sporting events ever hosted in the city – and the biggest ever held on the lake."

Last year's championship was won by Britain, while Germany claimed their first-ever event win at the Switzerland Sail Grand Prix in September, with the host nation coming in third.

"We're proud to have another opportunity to race in front of our home crowd, and fight for a win this year," Sebastien Schneiter, driver for the Switzerland SailGP Team, said. REUTERS