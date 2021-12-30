General Hancock to call the shots in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(13) TRACEY'S PRINCESS, who was backed in both starts but ran downfield, (3) SABRINA FAIRCHILD, who returns with blinkers off following a long lay-off after bleeding, and first-timer (10) MYCHANCETODREAM are all from the same stable. Watch the betting. (1) LOVE BITE and (6) FROSTED ICE are looking to earn. They must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GENERAL HANCOCK has improved since racing in blinkers and, after finishing second twice, he could go one better. He is in rattling form. (2) PORTRAYAL, who was not far behind General Hancock, should get close. (14) SOWETO SPINA has obvious ability and comes off a rest after being disappointing. (4) TRUST THE FIRE and (3) FORGOTTEN TIME could take home minor money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(14) PUTTING GREEN found support in both her starts but found problems. She comes off a rest and is sporting blinkers. She could get her act together. (2) CAPTAIN OF GRIT should be at peak fitness and should make a race of it. (1) BROADWAY and (3) DUKE OF RAIN have been threatening and both could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) ARABIAN SKY looks to have most scope for improvement in this race which is tough to negotiate. However, he still looks like the one to beat. (3) COUNTRY FLAME, (1) KISS TO DREAM and (2) WATCHING CLOSELY are not going to Hollywood but could place. (7) ALL THE ROSES does not have to be too good to feature.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) SOUTHERN SONG, with a 4kg apprentice allowance, could have the upper hand. He has the form to win this. (1) SUPREME DANCE, (4) LADY AMHERST and (6) OPERA GLASS will not go down without a fight and must be respected. (10) KAY TEE PERRY is showing a return to form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FUNKY MUSIC is running into some good form. He will finish off this race strongly. (2) EURO CENT is cherry ripe and could make up the almost two lengths on the former. (4) MOYA WA LALIGA (scope for improvement) and (3) INTO THE FUTURE (struggling for correct distance) could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) SMORGASBORD returns as a gelding after a rest and should get off to a fresh start. (7) SPANISH BOY has finished runner-up in all three runs after a rest and could extend that record. (4) MAY QUEEN and (3) ALL OF ME meet up before this and either could get into the trifecta. Check the form. (8) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR and (6) FAST LOVE could get into the frame. Both have been showing eagerness in their workouts.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(4) MATHIS races fresh after winning on debut. He beat nothing of note but could follow up in a field of this nature. The battle for minor money is wide open. (2) JET CAT has come well and looking for a hat-trick. (5) ICE EATER, (6)WRITTEN IN STONE and (15) RAISETHEREDLANTERN are all candidates for the minor money.