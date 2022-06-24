Gem King likely to shine again in Winter series

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(1) BONIKA arrives in good form. On pedigree, she should relish the step-up in distance. (8) PUCALLPA and (9) SPYWING improved over 1,400m for the first time. They should do so again over the extra distance. They are closely matched on form. (3) CAMILLE CLAUDEL was third-time lucky after two consecutive seconds. She will have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

Dual stakes winner (9) WE'RE JAMMING is trying further and is likely to improve. But he will need some luck from the widest draw. The unbeaten (2) CHARLES DICKENS is bred to enjoy the extra distance after two sprint wins. He can fight out the finish. (1) AT MY COMMAND is improving and should also appreciate the extra trip. His stablemate, (6) PORT LOUIS, is closely matched, so warrants the utmost respect.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) RAIN IN NEWMARKET is well-in under these conditions and should be competitive. She can fight out the finish if jumping away on terms. Her consistent stablemate, (2) VERONICA MARS, is also favourably treated and ought to give another honest account back against her own gender. Last-start winners (4) DO ANGELS CRY and SILVER SABRE are racing off career-high marks. They will fighting fit, so should be competitive. (6) DUPLICITY, (7) CELTIC NIGHT and (8) FUSILLADE have been holding form. They are capable of staking their claims, too.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) KITTY CAT CHAT tired on her return from a rest. She would have tightened up since that run and should have more to offer with improved fitness. Last-start winner (6) WALK OF FAME has enjoyed an ideal preparation and is primed to run well in her peak outing. Her stablemate, (4) WHOA WHOA WHOA, is an exciting prospect. We have yet to see the best of her. She is returning from a layoff but does have a touch of class about her, which could see her make a winning reappearance. (2) MAJOR ATTRACTION, (3) PHIL'S DANCER and (5) WINTER MOSAIC should chase home that trio.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) MARIA QUEROL and (2) YOUNG LOVE took out the first two legs of the fillies' Winter series and could fight out the finish to the third. Both are unexposed and untried over this distance. But, on pedigree, they could prove as effective. Maria Querol got the better of (4) FLEETING last time and there should little between the pair again on the same weight. (5) PEUT ETRE MOI is closely matched on that form, too, and should have her say as well.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) GEM KING impressed in the second leg after his first-leg success. He will be hard to hold out if as effective over this distance. He sets the standard and is favourably treated by the conditions. He looks on course to add his name to the illustrious honour roll of Winter series Triple Crown winners. (2) WINCHESTER MANSION was outrun by Gem King last time and appears held on the form of that race. (3) BARATHEON was also beaten by Gem King and loses out on identical weight terms. (4) TOP QUALITY and (7) GENTLEMAN JOE have scope and could get a look-in.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) RESONATE ran on well to win a similar contest over 1,100m last time. He will be better suited to this trip. (2) SPEED MACHINE returned to form behind Resonate and is 2kg better off, so is weighted to pose a threat. (7) BARNEY MCGREW is also better off at the weights, but has yet to show over this distance. His fellow last-start winner (5) DOUBLE CHARGE returned to winning ways with blinkers last time and can challenge the selection with the headgear retained.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) SENHORA VICTORIA finished fourth in both her starts since returning from a break. She will feature prominently if making further progress. (2) WAYWARD GIRL was not disgraced behind her male rivals last time. She should have a say against her own gender. (4) AIR OF ROYALTY improved in her second start when stepped up to 1,400m. She is likely to play a leading role with the extra 200m. (10) LUCY THE PINK has the form and experience to play a role, too, but her stablemate (9) LOVE IS A ROSE is preferred with the extra distance.