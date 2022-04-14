Gather around to Fly My Flag

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) SEISMIC EVENT is improving but will need to find a few lengths to beat (5) EKORIA, who showed potential on debut when finding only the smart filly Chere For Me a bit better. There was not much between (1) FORBIDDEN BEAST and (4) THIS TIME ROUND when they met earlier this year. Both could earn some minor money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) KEEP IT SECRET is unbeaten in two starts at this course. But the step-up in distance is a query. (4) I WANT IT ALL, his stablemate, was a disappointment last time but should be suited to this longer distance. (2) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has always given the impression 2,000m would be more to his liking. (3) YOU KNOW WHO was not disgraced last time and must also be considered a possible winner.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) VV POWER has returned to form. Although he is overdue for a win, he needs plenty of luck. (2) ACT OF THUNDER did not seem to like the Polytrack last time. He has also not lived up to expectations, but this course and distance should suit. (4) GLOBAL BEAT is making his debut and trainer Alan Greeff knows what is needed of him, so watch the betting. (5) RARE, (6) RIO SUPREMO and (7) PHEDRA are capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) FLY MY FLAG has beaten the best on her day. She is in good form, so is clearly the one to beat. (1) JOYFUL NOISE has been in good form this season. She should be right there at the finish again. (2) SOUND CHECK is probably at her very best on the Polytrack these days and has to be considered. (7) GLACIER GOLD is coming off two decent wins and is still improving. This is tougher but she may well be up to it.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU looked a big threat in the closing stages last time but could not get past the gallant Global Drummer. He will be happy that rival is not around and could go one better. (3) INHERIT THE RAIN has done the yard proud all season and should be right there again. (5) WHATEVER NEXT has not lived up to his two-year-old potential but is capable of running well. (4) STRANGER DANGER is very speedy and has a winning chance.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) PEUT ETRE MOI and (3) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL should fight out the finish. Both come into this on the up and should have no trouble with the course and distance. (1) EUROPEANA, (2) WINTER SCOUT and (4) SWEET THE SOUND finished close to each other when they met. They can be included in the exotic bets. Trainer Brett Crawford has a good record when raiding the Eastern Cape, so (8) FIELD OF VISION must be considered.

RACE 7 (2,800M)

(4) SABINA'S PRODIGY found only a bang-in-form rival too good in his penultimate start. He recouped losses with a solid win. Although the step-up in distance is a query, he looks the one to beat. (7) FOLLOW THE STAR is already proven over this trip and likes this course. The biggest threat. (3) FIND ME UNAFRAID could like this longer distance, which he is trying for the first time. He must be considered. (5) MISS ORANGE is good on her day but has also been very unreliable this year.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) STAR OF THE SOUTH was a disappointment last time, but is clearly capable of better. The same can also be said of stable companion (3) TEOFILIA. Another Greeff-trained runner, (4) EL ROMIACHI, has been in good form this year and has a winning chance. (2) FERRARI ICE should have got a lot closer to his rival when second last time. He has been very consistent.