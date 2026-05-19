Ganna wins Giro stage 10 time trial, Vingegaard fails to take pink

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VIAREGGIO, Italy, May 19 - Italian Filippo Ganna sailed to an easy victory in stage 10's individual time trial at the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, and pre-race favourite Jonas Vingegaard failed in his bid to take the overall lead as Afonso Eulalio battled hard to hold on to the pink jersey.

Ganna had little to worry about while waiting for confirmation of his eighth Giro stage win -- seven of those have come in time trials -- with his Netcompany-Ineos teammate Thymen Arensman coming second, one minute 54 seconds behind.

The Dutchman had five seconds to spare over Frenchman Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) who finished third and Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was three minutes down on Ganna in 13th place.

Portugal's Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious), who began the day two minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard, dug deep to limit the damage and still holds a 27-second overall lead. REUTERS