Ganna takes time trial to win Vuelta stage 10

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Individual Time Trial - Final - Fuji International Speedway - Shizuoka, Japan - July 28, 2021. Filippo Ganna of Italy in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Filippo Ganna won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, a 25.8 kilometre individual time trial in Valladolid, finishing 16 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel.

Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) put down an early marker, but even the Italian knew it would all come down to the final riders out on the course, those at the top of the General Classification.

"At the moment I'm happy, obviously. We'll wait for the end when the big riders come," Ganna said at the end of his ride.

Evenepoel's second place sees the defending champion move into third place and gain over one minute on overall leader Sepp Kuss. REUTERS

