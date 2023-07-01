Singapore national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee mentally stronger from US college stint

SINGAPORE – National swimmer Gan Ching Hwee is no stranger to pressure. Even before she turned 13, she was turning heads with her impressive times, but these early successes also came with expectations from herself.

This led to her “overthinking and overanalysing” every race, but that has changed since she began her undergraduate studies at Indiana University in the United States in January 2022.

Gan, 19, now feels more relaxed going into races, a mindset shift she believes has been beneficial for her performances in the pool. She said: “I realise how much I’ve grown as an athlete as well because one main thing I’ve learned from racing and training here is to just keep it simple.

“I want to do the best in everything that I do but sometimes if you put it in perspective, you don’t need to put so much pressure on yourself. No one is actually giving you pressure besides yourself so just being relaxed and knowing you’ll still put in the same amount of effort, you can do that without overthinking.”

Her recent results show how her stint with Indiana, who compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division I – the highest level of intercollegiate athletics – has helped her.

At the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in March, Gan won a silver medal in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 15min 46.28sec. She finished behind the University of Alabama’s Kensey McMahon (15:43.84) and ahead of the University of Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna (15:48.71).

At the Cambodia SEA Games in May, Gan took home four golds after winning the women’s 200m free, 400m, 800m and 4x200m free relay.

Getting frequent opportunities to compete has also helped Gan feel more at ease going into races. She said: “There’s not much time to overthink anything so it’s really just trusting the process and racing how I train.”