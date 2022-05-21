Games Briefs: Luo gets silver in women's time trial

Luo gets silver in women's time trial

Cyclist Luo Yiwei clinched a silver in the women's individual time trial yesterday, clocking 40min 47.051sec to finish just behind Indonesian Ayustina Delia Priatna (40:08.445) at the Hoa Binh Gymnastics and Sports Centre. Thai Phetdarin Somrat (42:28.358) was third in the field of 11.

Singapore's Goh Choon Huat was sixth of 13 riders in the men's event, which was won by Thailand's Peerapol Chawchiangkwang.

S'poreans earn two bronzes in chess

The Republic's chess players Gong Qianyun and Tin Jingyao settled for bronze medals yesterday in the women blitz individual and men blitz individual respectively at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Urban Planning & Expo Centre.

Gong lost 11/2-1/2 to Indonesia Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite in the semi-finals, while Tin lost 2-0 to Vietnam's Le Quang Liem at the same stage.

Loh, Teh in semis of men's badminton

Singapore's top badminton players had mixed fortunes yesterday, as world champion Loh Kean Yew reached the men's singles semi-finals while Yeo Jia Min was eliminated in the women's singles.

Loh, 10th in the world, beat Philippines' Jewel Angelo Albo 21-7, 21-8 and will face Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh in the last-four clash today. Compatriot Jason Teh takes on Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the other semi-final.

Yeo lost 21-12, 21-16 to Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan, who at world No. 21 is three places below her.

In the mixed doubles, Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han lost 21-19, 21-19 to Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei.