Games Briefs: Republic's golf teams miss out on medals

Republic's golf teams miss out on medals

Singapore men's and women's golf teams finished fourth yesterday after losing their respective third-place play-off matches.

The women's team lost to the Philippines in a sudden-death play-off after the match ended 1-1 while the men were defeated 2-1 by Indonesia. Thailand won the women's team gold while Malaysia triumphed in the men's competition.

Joint-bronze for judokas Tang and Lim

In judo, Singapore's Vincent Tang and Lim Lee Song finished fourth out of nine teams in the men's kodokan goshin jutsu competition and won a joint-bronze medal with a score of 519 yesterday.

Vietnam's Phan Minh Hanh and Tran Quoc Cuong (550.5) won the gold while compatriots Nguyen Cuong Thinh and Ha Minh Minh Duc (534.5) finished second.

Tan settles for joint-third in TKD

In taekwondo, the Republic's Nichelle Tan won a joint-bronze in the women's kyorugi Under-53kg event after losing her semi-final to Vietnam's Tran Thi Anh Tuyet 40-19.

Tuyet went on to win the gold, beating the Philippines' silver medallist Baby Jessica Canabal 23-16 in the final.