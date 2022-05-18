GamesBriefs

S'pore golf teams in battle for bronze

Singapore's national men's and women's golf teams will be competing for bronze medals in today's third-place play-offs. The men face Indonesia while the women will meet 2019 champions Philippines.

In the men's team semi-finals yesterday, Thailand's individual bronze medallist Weerawish Narkprachar beat Singapore's Brandon Han 2-up, Ratchanon Chantananuwat edged out Ryan Ang 1-up, while Pongsapak Laopakdee beat Hiroshi Tai 3 and 1 as the Thais won 3-0 to advance to the final.

Malaysia won the women's match 2-0 as Jeneath Wong beat Hailey Loh 1-up and Mirabel Ting defeated individual silver medallist Aloysa Atienza 5 and 4. Both men's and women's finals will be contested by Thailand and Malaysia.

Taekwondo gets second bronze

Singapore's taekwondo exponent Isabel Felipa Rivas clinched a bronze in the women's Under-46kg kyorugi at the Tay Ho Gymnasium yesterday.

The 17-year-old was beaten 21-0 by Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana of Thailand in the semi-finals. She was awarded the joint-bronze alongside Indonesia's Ni Kadek Heni Prikasih, who lost 7-3 to Vietnam's Truong Thi Kim Tuyen.

Rivas' silver was the second medal for Singapore's taekwondo contingent after the men's team of Dixon Ho, Brandon Low and Darren Yap clinched the joint-bronze in the men's recognised poomsae team on Monday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2022, with the headline GamesBriefs.

