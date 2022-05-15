Games Briefs : Toh earns ju-jitsu 62kg (GI) bronze

Toh earns ju-jitsu 62kg (GI) bronze

Ju-jitsu exponent Fiona Toh claimed a bronze medal in the women's 62kg (GI) category yesterday after losing her final round-robin match against Annie Ramirez of the Philippines.

Toh finished third of five participants after recording a win against Vietnam's Nguyen Ngoc Tu before a narrow loss to Thai Orapa Senatham at the Dan Phuong Sporting Hall.

Female gymnasts secure bronze

Singapore's artistic gymnastic women's team clinched a bronze at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace.

The quintet of Shandy Poh, Nadine Joy Nathan, Emma Yap, Kaitlyn Lim and Cheong Yuet Yung garnered a score of 182.550, behind winners the Philippines (184.500) and runners-up Vietnam (183.800).

Golfers still in with medal chance

National golfers Aloysa Atienza (two-under 70) and Hailey Loh (73) were tied-fourth on even-par 144 after the second round at the Heron Lake Golf Course. Teammate Inez Ng (74) was eighth on 148. Thailand's Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (67) leads on 134.

In the men's division, Ryan Ang (72) and Hiroshi Tai (74) were joint-seventh on 143. Compatriots Wong Qi Wen (76) and Brandon Han (80) were on 156 and in a share of 23rd. Thai Arsit Areephun (66) leads on 138. The 54-hole individual events end today.

Olympian Poh finds competition tough

Joan Poh, who competed at last year's Tokyo Olympics, finished fifth of six rowers in 9min 0.262sec in the women's single sculls (W1X) yesterday. Vietnam's Pham Thi Hue crossed the line first in 8:23.209 at the Thuy Nguyen Boat Racing Centre in Hai Phong.

Poh and partner Teo Zhi Xuan then clocked 8:18.644 to finish sixth and last in the women's doubles sculls (W2X), which was won by Pham and Nguyen Thi Giang in 7:37.996.

Triathletes end some distance behind

In the men's triathlon, Luke Chua clocked 2hr 6min 59sec to finish seventh of 14 participants. Fellow Singaporean Nicholas Rachmadi was eighth in 2:07:24 for the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run at Tuan Chau in Ha Long Bay.

The Philippines' Fernando Casares won in 1:56:57 followed by compatriot Andrew Kim Remolino (1:59:16) and Indonesian Ronald Setiawan Bintang (2:01:35).