Games switch to avoid clash with royal funeral

LONDON • The sports authorities in Britain are in talks over moving matches on Saturday following confirmation that Prince Philip's funeral will take place at Windsor Castle the same day.

A national minute's silence will be observed as the ceremonial royal funeral begins at 3pm in Britain (10pm Singapore time).

The funeral will take place on a busy sporting weekend with the FA Cup semi-finals, a full Football League programme, the Women's Six Nations rugby and the opening day of the World Snooker Championship among the events on the calendar.

The English Football Association, Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board are all in discussions with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport regarding arrangements.

In the Premier League, Wolves are due to host Sheffield United while Newcastle play West Ham at home and according to the Daily Mail, officials are looking to move the matches to either a different timing or to another day.

The FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester City is due to kick off the same day at Wembley and the Mail said an update is expected today.

The English Football League (EFL) has announced that matches in the second, third and fourth tiers scheduled to begin at the same time of the funeral will be rearranged.

"As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday April 17 will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a spokesman said.

"The EFL will now work with its clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service."

Premiership Rugby fixtures will be rearranged to avoid a clash, a spokesman confirmed.

"We have already started discussing the logistical details with our clubs and broadcasters and will make an announcement as soon as possible," he said.

Among the matches affected are an FA Cup semi-final, Premier League and football league games as well as cricket and rugby matches.

On Saturday, tributes were paid at sporting grounds up and down the country following Buckingham Palace's announcement a day earlier that the Duke, the long-time consort of Queen Elizabeth, had died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99.

Pro athletes, including Premier League players, observed a two-minute silence at the start of fixtures over the weekend and wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE