Games impossible unless virus contained: Abe

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that Tokyo will not be able to host the Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), after consulting with the Japanese government, made the unprecedented decision last month to delay the global sporting event until July next year because of Covid-19.

But with the worldwide infection rate continuing to climb and reports suggesting a vaccine is a long way off, doubts have been raised by experts and stakeholders in recent weeks over the chances of holding the Games.

Having staked part of his legacy as Japan's longest-serving premier on the staging of the Olympics, Mr Abe would love nothing more than to put on a spectacle that would not only signal the return to normalcy, but also lead to a boom in tourism and consumer spending.

But yesterday, he said that was dependent on how the Covid-19 situation pans out, calling for Japan to "brace for a protracted battle".

"We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely," he said in response to a question posed by a an opposition lawmaker in parliament.

"It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained."

He added that the Olympics "must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic".

The fight, though, has only just begun, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike requesting for an extension of the country's state of emergency, which is due to end next Wednesday, as the situation in the capital remains "difficult".

While Japan has a tally of over 13,700 cases as of yesterday - a figure that is considered low compared to other nations of similar size - critics say that it is not doing enough testing to reveal the scope of the problem.

With Tokyo having already gathered a record US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) in domestic sponsorship and spent US$13 billion on preparations, the IOC is remaining steadfast in its determination to ensure that the Games will go ahead.

With the bulk of its revenue coming from lucrative TV rights deals, the governing body is desperate for the quadrennial event to proceed without a hitch.

According to SportBusiness, 73 per cent of its 2013-2016 revenues of US$5.7 billion came from that source.

There are, however, no guarantees in the current climate. While a vaccine would certainly alleviate the fears, it is at least 12-18 months away, if at all possible.

For now, the IOC is keeping to its plan for a July 23, 2021 start date without factoring in the possibility of a vaccine despite admitting it "would be nice".

Senior member John Coates, who is also the head of the Coordination Commission for the Olympics, yesterday told the Australian Associated Press: "The advice we're getting from WHO (the World Health Organisation) says we should continue to plan for this date and that is what we're doing, and that's not contingent on a vaccine.

"We will just continue to be guided, as we must be, by WHO and the Japanese health authorities because in all of this, the health and well-being of the athletes and other participants in the Games is the No. 1 priority."

REUTERS