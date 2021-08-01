Games Briefs: Two 100m sprinters out after failing drug tests

Two 100m sprinters out after failing drug tests

TOKYO • Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the athletics competition.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said that Okagbare, who won her opening 100m heat on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone. Kenya's Mark Otieno Odhiambo, a 100m sprinter, has also tested positive for a banned substance and did not compete in yesterday's heats.

Ex-BMX champ Fields out of intensive care

TOKYO • Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash but has been moved out of critical care in hospital, officials said yesterday.

Fields, who was stretchered off the course after his heavy fall in Friday's semi-finals, spent the night in the intensive care unit, a USA Cycling statement said.

Jonny Brownlee finally gets a triathlon gold

TOKYO • Britain won the inaugural mixed triathlon relay yesterday as Jonny Brownlee, younger brother of two-time Olympic champion Alistair, finally earned a gold medal in his third Games.

The British team of Brownlee, Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown finished 14 seconds clear of the United States team, with France taking bronze.

Kiwi ladies beat France in rugby sevens final

TOKYO • New Zealand claimed their first gold medal in Olympic rugby sevens with a 26-12 victory over France in the women's final at Tokyo Stadium yesterday.

Fiji earlier followed up their men's gold with a bronze in the women's event, defeating Britain 21-12 in the third-place play-off, having narrowly lost a pulsating semi-final against the Kiwis.

Bencic is first Swiss women's tennis champ

TOKYO • Belinda Bencic became the first Swiss woman to win the Olympic tennis singles title with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova yesterday. Elina Svitolina beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 for the bronze.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic lost the bronze 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 to Pablo Carreno Busta, then withdrew from the mixed doubles third-place play-off.

Schauffele leads by one into final round

KAWAGOE • A slow-burning golf tournament roared to life yesterday, as Xander Schauffele fought off attacks on all fronts to cling to a one-shot lead heading into the final round today.

The American birdied the 18th to card a three-under 68 for a 14-under total of 199. A stroke behind, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama finished with a 67, while Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (69) was third a shot further back alongside Briton Paul Casey (66).

